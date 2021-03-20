So the former tips are just good day-to-day practice—something to keep with long term. If you are concerned, uh, right now you can try the pull test: "A good way to test your shedding, whether it be normal or too much, is to take a small section of clean dry hair and lightly pull down on that section from the mid-lengths to ends of your hair," says Taylor. "Normally you might notice that none or a strand or two might come out as you pull. If you notice more than a few strands coming out it might be something you want to look into further."