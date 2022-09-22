While you may not think to grab your straightener to create waves, that's exactly what Marjan recommends. She uses the GHD Platinum Styler Flat Iron, but any 1- or 2-inch iron will do.

In this TikTok tutorial, Marjan gives a visual demonstration. You'll want to run the straightener down your hair in 1- to 2-inch sections, avoiding any stagnant moments (translation: Keep the iron moving).

Instead of twisting or curling the iron vertically, Marjan keeps it at a horizontal angle and uses her wrist to create the wavy shape. "The key is to turn your wrist like you're opening and closing a doorknob," Marjan says. Be sure to have one hand operating the iron while the other holds the bottom of the section. And of course, don't forget heat protectant.