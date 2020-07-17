If you have fine, flat hair, simply flip your towel-dried hair upside down (taking some moisture out of the hair will ensure even more volume) before spraying generously throughout. You can even sleep in one or multiple braids to really accentuate the wave: "Undo the braid in the morning, and let your wavy mane flow," Blankenship adds.

For hair with already a bit of bend, you can spray the mixture all over wet or dry strands, scrunch, and let air-dry. If you find your waves fall flat throughout the day, feel free to spritz any time you want to revive the wavy texture. "It's an instant pick me up," says Blankenship.

For curls, kinks, and coils, lack of volume might not be your main gripe (unless, of course, you find your curls lay limp at the root). But this sea salt spray does so much more: "The aloe vera and carrier oil to the salt water add moisture, shine, and light hold," explains Blankenship. So even if you're looking strictly for moisture and hold with a bit of definition, the spray has you covered. Just spritz onto sopping wet hair post-wash, and you'll boast defined, hydrated curls, minus any crunch.