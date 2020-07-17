Soft, Textured Strands For All: A DIY Sea Salt Spray That Works For Every Hair Type
Ah, the art of the effortless tousled texture. And to get this look many reach for a sea salt spray, a product made to mimic a day at the beach. But for some (usually fine, flat-haired individuals), a beach day lends waves, while others find it incredibly drying (seawater can suck moisture from the strands—see the issue for moisture-loving curls and coils?). So how do sea salt sprays measure up? Well, not all created equal, is the thing. Some are about as drying as their IRL counterpart, while others buffer the drying salt water with emollients and oils.
Take this easy-to-make DIY sea salt spray, for instance: It pays homage to the beach while making sure your hair stays nourished and hydrated. No matter if your hair is flat, wavy, kinky, or coiled, behold the beloved sea salt spray:
DIY sea salt spray recipe.
While there are plenty of market sprays to fit each hair type, it's quite easy to make your own custom spritz. And according to Jana Blankenship, product formulator, founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship, and author of Wild Beauty, you probably have all the ingredients already at your disposal. Here's what you'll need:
- ½ cup water
- 1 Tbsp. sea salt
- 1 Tbsp. aloe vera juice or gel
- ½ tsp. argan or jojoba oil (optional, but highly recommended to condition your strands and keep them shiny)
- 10 drops lemongrass or lavender essential oil (also optional, but offer a lovely post-beach scent)
From there, simply boil the water in a small pot over medium heat. Once it starts to boil, remove from the heat and add your salt, stirring until it's dissolved. Let the mixture cool completely before adding in your aloe vera, carrier oil, and essential oils. Once it's all incorporated, pour the mixture into a spray bottle (it should yield about four ounces, Blankenship says) and store in a cool, dry place.
How do you use it?
If you have fine, flat hair, simply flip your towel-dried hair upside down (taking some moisture out of the hair will ensure even more volume) before spraying generously throughout. You can even sleep in one or multiple braids to really accentuate the wave: "Undo the braid in the morning, and let your wavy mane flow," Blankenship adds.
For hair with already a bit of bend, you can spray the mixture all over wet or dry strands, scrunch, and let air-dry. If you find your waves fall flat throughout the day, feel free to spritz any time you want to revive the wavy texture. "It's an instant pick me up," says Blankenship.
For curls, kinks, and coils, lack of volume might not be your main gripe (unless, of course, you find your curls lay limp at the root). But this sea salt spray does so much more: "The aloe vera and carrier oil to the salt water add moisture, shine, and light hold," explains Blankenship. So even if you're looking strictly for moisture and hold with a bit of definition, the spray has you covered. Just spritz onto sopping wet hair post-wash, and you'll boast defined, hydrated curls, minus any crunch.
The takeaway.
No matter your hair type, this spritz can help provide texture and light hold while conditioning your strands with moisture—an upgrade from your average ocean water, no? With added oils and hydrating ingredients, this DIY sea salt spray is one for the books; you'll have people wondering whether you just stepped foot off the sand.
