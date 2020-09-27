mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
4 Ways To Get Heatless Curls — No Matter Your Hair Type  

4 Ways To Get Heatless Curls — No Matter Your Hair Type  

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
red haired woman

Image by Sonja Lekovic / Stocksy

September 27, 2020 — 11:10 AM

There's a delicate balance between styling your hair and caring for its health. Sure, you may want to make sure it's coiffed and primed regularly, but with too much styling can come damage. The main styling aggressors toward hair health are hot tools: Hot tools work by breaking down the bonds in your hair so it can be shaped and manipulated in whatever style you choose (be it straight to curly or curly to straight). Do this enough, and you dramatically weaken the hair structure. 

This is why many look for heatless ways to style their hair. So for those looking for heatless curls (no matter your hair type), here's the best way to style your hair to amp up some texture:

1. Air dry

Well, if you already have curly hair, the term heatless curls literally just means "air dry." "Heatless curls are air-dried curls, either dried into that formation or squeezed with the help of curl-defining product," says Frédéric Fekkai, founder and CEO of FEKKAI Brands. "Squeeze out excess water with a microfiber towel—the fabric helps reduce frizz. Apply a leave-in product that will help to hold the shape of the curl when hair dries. The ingredients in your products are also key for air drying curly hair, you don't want anything that will dry the hair out. Shampoos should be free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten—ingredients that leave hair feeling dry and dehydrated." Find some of our favorite sulfate-free shampoos here.

And as hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of hair care brand Miss Jessie's reminds us: "Say it with us, air dry is always the best dry," she says. "Style your hair using nourishing, hydrating products that were made exclusively for your textured curls—whether wavy, coily, or kinky. Make sure to seal your hair, from root to tip, and lock in moisture. Patience is key, so don't fuss over your hair or run your fingers in it while it is drying."

Advertisement

2. Rollers

However, if you're working with straight to waves, you may need a little additional help with creating curls. "For straight hair, I suggest using rollers on lightly damp hair with a holding gel and then let air dry," says Fekkai. Or if you already have curls and are looking to edit your specific curl type, you can look for rollers of a different diameter than your normal ringlets. 

Rollers, of course, come in many shapes and sizes. Reach for Velcro options to fake a blowout, sponges for bouncy spirals, or flexirods for tighter ringlets. 

As Branch notes, "Start with clean, damp hair and apply a setting lotion or a leave-in conditioner. Use spiral hair curlers, dry sponges, or rod rollers, but just make sure they don't tug or damage your hair. Be gentle to your hair when placing pins/clips/clamps, and never pull your hair too tightly. Once your hair is dry, finger brush your hair and finish it off with a texturizing spray."

3. Braids

A classic option to help enhance some wave. "Apply a light hold product to your hair (brushing or combing through to disperse evenly), and you can do several loose braids and let your hair air dry that way. When the braids are taken out, it will give you a nice wavy texture," hairstylist Clay Nielsen previously told us. You can also opt for tighter plaits (as well as more of 'em) if you are looking for a Z-pattern curl. 

Advertisement

4. Buns

For your final heatless option, twist your strands into buns. Nielsen mentions you can play with multiple messy knots: "Think one on top and one in the back." It'll give you some body to your hair without going full curl. Branch agrees, adding, "After your hair dries, fluff up the texture. Voilà!"

The takeaway. 

Hot tools aren't the only way to play around with your texture. You can add a lot of volume and bounce by simply styling hair in such a way that as it dries, you're left with the curls of your dreams. And all it takes is the right styling products and moves. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality
Beauty

Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls

Alexandra Engler
Fairy Knots Sound Cute, But They're Very Annoying To All Curly Girls
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Sex

9 Ways To Have Virtual Sex, Because Why Not?

Farrah Daniel
9 Ways To Have Virtual Sex, Because Why Not?
Integrative Health

3 Unique Ways COVID Triggers Insomnia, From A World-Renowned Sleep Doctor

Emma Loewe
3 Unique Ways COVID Triggers Insomnia, From A World-Renowned Sleep Doctor
Spirituality

A Retrograde Finally Ends This Week, Setting Us Back On Astro Track

The AstroTwins
A Retrograde Finally Ends This Week, Setting Us Back On Astro Track
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health

Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
6 Epigenetic Adaptogens That Are Like An "On" Switch For Better Health
Integrative Health

How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)

Luke Storey
How I Used Psychedelics To Support My Sobriety (Yes, You Read That Right)
Functional Food

A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse

Sahara Rose
A Deep & Delicious Dive Into Kitchari, Ayurveda's Favorite Cleanse
Integrative Health

5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)

Abby Moore
5 Signs You May Be Drinking Too Much Water (Yes, You Can Be Overhydrated)
Recipes

It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly

Eliza Sullivan
It's Cauliflower Season: Here Are 3 Recipes To Celebrate Accordingly
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

Jamie Schneider
Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heatless-curls

Your article and new folder have been saved!