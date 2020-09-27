There's a delicate balance between styling your hair and caring for its health. Sure, you may want to make sure it's coiffed and primed regularly, but with too much styling can come damage. The main styling aggressors toward hair health are hot tools: Hot tools work by breaking down the bonds in your hair so it can be shaped and manipulated in whatever style you choose (be it straight to curly or curly to straight). Do this enough, and you dramatically weaken the hair structure.

This is why many look for heatless ways to style their hair. So for those looking for heatless curls (no matter your hair type), here's the best way to style your hair to amp up some texture: