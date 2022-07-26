5 Curl-Friendly Hair Products To Make Your Natural Texture Pop

Wavy, curly, and coily hair is already stunning in the raw. But we all love shiny things—our hairstyle included. If you’re looking for extra gleam and deep hydration, add the The Honey Infused Hair Mask by Gisou to your shower routine, made with sustainably-sourced Mirsalehi Honey from the Mirsalehi Bee Garden in the Netherlands (which has been around for six generations!). Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it restores our hair’s moisture balance. After steeping in this liquid gold treatment, your curls will feel healthier, stronger, and shinier… We should see you strutting your stuff from a mile away!