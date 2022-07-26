5 Curl-Friendly Hair Products To Make Your Natural Texture Pop

Whether you’ve got waves for days, curvaceous curls, or stunning coils—we believe that our natural hair type is always something to be embraced. After all, the shape, color, and texture of our hair is an extension of our identity and personality. It’s beautiful au naturel, and yet there’s so much we can do to take our texture to the next level. So how do we make our unique pattern pop?

While our hair type is generally determined by genetics (and the heritability of curly hair lies between 85 and 95 percent), our waves, curls, and coils come from an asymmetrical hair follicle, which causes the hair to curve into all sorts of fun shapes. Curvy hair also has an uneven distribution of keratin, the protein that makes up our hair… Thank you, science! So when it comes to enhancing our curvy hair—it’s important to use products formulated with this specific hair composition in mind.

Whether you’re dreaming of salty, seaside waves or need a little help detangling your full and fab head of hair, Sephora has the products we need for finessing our natural do. Carrying the up-and-coming finds soon to take the hair-world by storm, it’s never been easier to give our hair the royal treatment it deserves. Between these top five products, get ready for the waves, curls, and coils of your dreams!