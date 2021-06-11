Keeping hair hydrated can feel like a year-round, full-time job. In the winter, strands are subjected to dry air and chilly temps. But in the summer? Well, UV damage, pollution, and increased washing does a number too—arguably more! But how you care for your hair in the summer may look slightly different from how you care for it in the winter.

Yes, just like your skin, your hair needs seasonally appropriate hair care. To start, be mindful of your scalp and sunburns by investing in a scalp SPF (our favorites). Then you can help manage humidity-induced frizz with some classic staples (be it of the at-home variety or via clean styling products). As for caring for your hair post outdoor escapades? Well, that requires a healthy dose of TLC...and antioxidants...and moisture...and probably some fatty acids, too.

Here, our favorite at-home ingredients to help heal sun-fried, summer hair almost instantly. And you're in luck: Many of these are common kitchen staples: