Summer Skin Care: 8 Dermatologist Tips + Product Recommendations
The sun is shining, temps are rising and that can only mean one thing: summertime is upon us. And while you're likely making room on your calendar for social soirees, barbecues, and seaside vacations, don’t forget to adjust and rebuild your skincare routine, too.
That’s right, just when you got your winter skincare routine locked down and perfected, it’s time to make a few changes to your regimen so you can have your best skin yet this summer. Thankfully, the changes aren’t overwhelming and to no surprise, there’s a clear theme (hello, sun protection!).
We asked two dermatologists to give us the ins and outs of maximizing your skincare routine for summer for that lit-from-within-glow you’ve been dreaming up all year long.
1. Sunscreen, sunscreen, oh yeah and more sunscreen
You’ve heard it before, but sunscreen is a non-negotiable, no matter what time of year it is. “Start with a lotion or cream base for your SPF as the last step in your morning skincare routine,” board-certified dermatologist, Tiffany Libby, M.D. suggests. “Then there are creative ways to reapply your sunscreen, which you should be doing every two hours.”
This can include powders, sticks, or sprays. Whichever formula you choose, just remember sunscreen is essential, even on a cloudy, overcast day. If you want some suggestions check out the best physical SPFs for both body and face.
2. Don’t forget to exfoliate—gently!
Truth be told, exfoliating your skin is essential all year round, but according to board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King, M.D., summertime is a great season to slough away dead skin.
“Many people avoid exfoliation during the winter months because it can dry out the skin, but as the weather warms up and the humidity increases, we are better able to tolerate acids and stronger formulations of other active ingredients,” she says.
If you find your skin to be extra greasy come the warm weather months, King recommends reaching for an exfoliator formulated with salicylic acid, an oil-soluble ingredient that can penetrate pores and remove excess sebum. Just be mindful to exfoliate at night: Many exfoliators (including alpha hydroxy acids) make your skin my photosensitive and prone to burning.
3. Reach for lightweight products
When it’s 90 degrees outside, the last thing you want to feel is a heavy cream or foundation melting atop your face. Libby suggests switching to gel-cream moisturizing or simply opting for a hyaluronic acid serum to apply under your SPF.
King agrees and notes that because the summer includes increased humidity and temperatures, less moisture is lost from our skin into the air, so we generally don’t need heavy occlusives as much as we do during the winter. Plus, lighter formulas with humectants and emollients will feel better on the skin.
4. Incorporate vitamin C
If you’re not already, Libby suggests adding a topical antioxidant, like vitamin C, into your summertime routine. “UV rays cause up to 90% of photo-aging that happens to our skin, so using antioxidants adds another layer of protection and helps prevent and treat unwanted pigmentation that shows up in the summer months.”
For best results, apply your vitamin C product right after cleansing—and you can use both day and night.
5. Opt for a gentle cleanser
Since you may find yourself washing your face more often come summertime (sweat, oil, chlorine, workouts), choosing a gentle cleanser will help to keep skin soft, and supple while removing dirt, debris and grime. Libby says gentle cleansers help to minimize stripping natural oils from the skin so skin stay healthy and glowing without feeling dry or cracked. Check out our favorite face washes here.
6. Get rid of heavy makeup, for now
“Look for non-comedogenic makeup formulas that won’t clog pores and contribute to acne,” King says. “With increased sweat and oil during the summer, lightweight makeup often feels more comfortable.”
You don’t have to get rid of your favorite full-coverage concealer, but maybe put it aside for the next few months. Instead, reach for light, oil-free liquid or powder formulas that feel breathable and weightless on the skin. You can also experiment with nixing makeup altogether or meeting in the middle with a no-makeup-makeup routine. Can anyone say concealer, mascara and lip gloss, please?
7. Hydrate skin from the inside out
It’s no secret that proper water consumption is essential when temperatures rise. But in addition to water, King suggests watching electrolyte and healthy fat intake, too. “Water and electrolytes keep the body hydrated and healthy fats support the skin barrier.”
So, bring on that huge bowl of watermelon and a daily serving of avocado toast. And for even more of a hydration enhancement, consider targeted nutritional supplements like collagen or hyaluronic acid.*
8. Treat sunburn and overexposure quickly
Did we mention how important it is to wear sunscreen? Well, in case you forgot, it’s super important. In the rare chance that you forget to apply or reapply throughout the day and sunburn or overexposure occurs, treat it quickly. Reach for an aloe gel or an after-sun product that helps to cool and treat the skin quickly and reapply often throughout the day. But since we know you’re uber responsible and won’t ever, ever forget to wear SPF, you shouldn’t have to deal with pesky sunburn in the first place.
So, what should my summer skincare routine look like?
To help eliminate the guesswork, we asked our pros to give us a sample skincare routine you can follow from beginning to end. Here’s a step-by-step sample below.
Daytime Routine:
- Cleanse. Start off your morning with a gentle cleanse using a formula like the 27 Rosiers Fight Grime Deep & Fresh Gel Cleanser that’s ideal for all skin types.
- Vitamin C. Now, it’s time for the antioxidants. Vitamin C and E will help to protect your skin from free radicals and signs of photo-aging from UV exposure and environmental stressors. We adore both Marie Veronique V+E+Ferulic Acid and Mad Hippie’s Vitamin C Serum.
- Moisturizer + SPF. Look for a 2-in-1 product to keep your regimen minimal. The Biossance Squalane + Zinc Oxide Sheer Mineral Sunscreen provides sun protection, plus a dose of squalane that help to keep the skin hydrated and glowing.
Evening routine:
- Cleanse. This is a no brainer. After a full day of activities (inside or out) it’s important to get rid of all the dirt, grime and sweat that’s accumulated throughout the day. Libby says if you prefer, you can choose a cleanser with actives to use 2-3 nights a week and a gentle cleanser on the other nights. (For a fresh active, try HoliFrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash.)
- Retinol. “Retinoids increase cellular turnover, stimulate collagen production, even out pigmentation and texture and prevent and treat breakouts,” Libby says. So, what’s not to love?
- Eye Cream. Wake up to bright, refreshed peepers by slathering on your favorite eye cream before bed. Tired eyes can ruin your summer style. (You can’t go wrong with any of these.)
- Night cream. Seal it all in a cream that’s a touch thicker in the evening—transepidermal water loss is more common at night. Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Night Cream is seriously good.
The final takeaway
Ditch heavy products, focus on healthy, glowing skin and never, ever, forget your sunscreen. Perfecting your summertime skincare regimen is easier than you think.