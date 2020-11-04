When we think of hair care, our minds usually go straight to shampoo and conditioner. For the beauty inclined, you likely have a few extra products at hand as well: oils, leave-ins, sprays, and the like. Rinses, however, may not be part of everyone’s routine. We’re here to tell you: They’re worth a spot in your hair care arsenal. Not only can they provide your strands with a shot of nutrients, but they are usually DIY—making them cheap and easy.

And maybe you’ve heard of apple cider vinegar rinses. You may have even heard of rice water rinses. Now, it may be time to try a tea rinse. Here, we explain why.