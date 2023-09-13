Hair growth is influenced by many factors (genetics, stress, sleep, topicals, and nutrition—just to name a few). So no single product is going to be a magic, missing step. For healthy hair growth, you need to think holistically. However, shampoos can be an important part of a broader routine.

Hair growth shampoos work in three ways. The first is by cleaning the scalp and therefore creating a healthy environment for hair. The second is by strengthening and fortifying the strands that you do have. The final step is by feeding the follicle-stimulating ingredients that can encourage growth.

So if you find a shampoo that can address these three angles, yes, hair growth shampoos can work as part of a larger routine to improve length and fullness.