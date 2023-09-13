The 15 Best Hair Growth Shampoos Of 2026, For Every Hair Type
A quick look at the best hair growth shampoos
- Best overall: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo
- Best for scalp: Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
- Best for fine hair: Briogeo Blossom Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo
- Best budget: Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Shampoo
- Best for curly hair: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo
- Best for color-treated hair: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
- Best for natural hair: Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil
- Best for strengthening: Moerie Mineral Shampoo
- Best for men: Aveda Invanti Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo
- Best for breakage: Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth
- Best clarifying: K18 Hair PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo
- Best thickening: Bondi Boost Hair Thickening Therapy Shampoo
- Best drugstore: OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo
- Best pre-shampoo treatment: JVN Hair Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
- Best customizable: Prose Custom Shampoo
A clean, refreshed scalp is vital to keep the hair follicle in good condition—and by allowing buildup to accumulate, you risk the chance of increased shedding. On the flip side, however, you want to make sure the hair fiber isn't stripped in the process: Dry, brittle hair leads to breakage—putting a halt to any lengthening or fullness goals.
It's a tall order, finding a shampoo that meets those requirements. Additionally, everyone has their own unique hair types and quirks—like if you highlight your hair, you'll want something that can tend to the color as well.
But you've come to the right place: Here, the best hair growth shampoos, broken down by individualized categories.
Best overall: Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Proteins, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
Pros: Fuller-looking hair in 90 days
Cons: Contains essential oils if you're sensitive to those
This brand's cult-favorite hair growth serum has amassed a huge, loyal following thanks to its efficacy. Well, those powerful plant-based ingredients make a star appearance in this gentle shampoo: The micro-encapsulated phyto-actives penetrate the scalp, delivering the nourishing growth-enhancing ingredients. What makes it particularly useful for damaged hair is the vegan silk protein complex that helps smooth and restore damaged strands with continued use. As if that's not enough, wild-harvested marula, baobab, and ximenia oils further condition the hair, too.
What board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, M.D., says about the formula:
“It is really important to be as gentle as possible when handling hair, and also to use products that will help to minimize the effects of breakage or external damage. Karmatin can coat the hair and help protect from some of this daily damage.”
Best for scalp: Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
Pros: Contains prebiotics to feed the scalp microbiome, Clinical results show it reduces dryness and flakes
Cons: Pricey, especially with the set
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Proteins, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
From the makers of hair-focused nutraceuticals comes this scalp-focused shampoo. Since a healthy scalp is a vital part of the hair growth equation, finding a shampoo that nurtures the environment is top priority. This helps restore the pH and microbiome of the skin in the area, resulting in balanced sebum production and improved hydration—with clinical results to back it.
Also available on Nutrafol.
Best for fine hair: Briogeo Blossom Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo
Pros: 94% naturally-derived
Cons: Some found it to be drying for the scalp
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
While fine hair and thin hair are often used synonymously, there’s technically a difference. Fine hair refers to the diameter of the strand itself, while thin refers to the density (or how many strands you have on your head). So when speaking about the needs of fine hair in particular, you should find formulas that will give hair lift and won’t weigh the style down with too much moisture or heaviness. This shampoo offers a deep clean, lightweight hydration, as well as feeding it antioxidants and biotin—somehow, all in one bottle.
What our tester says:
“This definitely helps my hair appear fuller. After regular use, I got a few comments that my hair was looking thicker lately—which is always a nice surprise. While the hair healthy-ingredients are certainly helping, I also suspect it has something to do with the addition of maltodextrin—a starch-like substance that creates a film-like coating on the hair, which thickens the strands and gives the appearance of a volume.” – mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler.
Best budget: Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Shampoo
Pros: Color-safe
Cons: Contains fragrance, if you’re sensitive
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Proteins, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin
With a light lather that’s never drying, this gentle number is safe enough for daily use. It’s infused with biotin, vitamin B5 (also called panthenol), and a protein complex to strengthen the hair fiber while also neutralizing free radicals at the scalp. This means the hair you do have is less prone to breakage, and the scalp is in prime condition for healthy growth. For those who appreciate scents—this juicy one is not to be missed, with light, easy notes of jasmine, red apple, and peach.
What our tester says:
“An exceptional shampoo for its price point, this quality shampoo lathers nicely and gently cleans the hair. My scalp and hair fiber don’t feel stripped after, but it definitely removes buildup effectively.” – mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler
Also available on Not Your Mothers.
Best for curly hair: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo
Pros: Targeted nozzle for easy application to the scalp
Cons: Some are sensitive to salicylic acid
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Castor oil, Hyaluronic acid
Thanks to a few innovative highlights, this option is perfect for those with curly or coily hair. The sulfate-free formula uses micellar water and salicylic acid to lift off buildup and sebum on the scalp; then the hyaluronic acid and castor oil help lock in long-lasting moisture for the skin and hair. The result is a refreshed scalp and bouncy defined curls.
What our tester says:
“I love micellar water in shampoos—such a smart ingredient to utilize for the scalp. Micellar water is able to dissolve oil and debris without drying out the hair. My natural hair toggles between wavy and curly (I’m about 2b to 3b), and is very dry and breakage prone, so I’m always looking for formulas that aren’t too harsh just like this one. Bonus: The nozzle applicator makes it so easy to apply directly to the scalp.” – mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best for color-treated hair: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Pros: Reduces frizz
Cons: Contains fragrance if you’re sensitive
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin, Rosemary Extract, Plant oils
The go-to brand of hair colorists everywhere, Olaplex’s bond-building technology mends damaged hair fiber to encourage healthy hair growth. This is particularly important for color-treated hair, as the process is notoriously hard on the cuticles (and why you may experience increased shedding and breakage post coloring appointment if you’re not mindful). The strengthening technology is used throughout the line, including this gentle shampoo.
What our tester says:
“As someone who spent 5-plus years bleaching their hair, I’ve grown to know Olaplex very well. The bond-building technology really does help reduce breakage, especially if you’re someone who has fragile hair to begin with. I’m not currently coloring my hair, but still like keeping this shampoo in my rotation for a strengthening boost. Also: If you’re someone who does bleach their hair, check out the purple version — one of the better purple shampoos out there.” – mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best for natural hair: Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil
Pros: Full of timeless & hair-healthy ingredients
Cons: Not for daily use
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Castor oil, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
Castor oil has long been hailed as the secret to achieving long, flowing locks. (Certainly, the oil can help keep your strands conditioned, and therefore less prone to breakage. You can read more about the science behind the ingredient here.) This shampoo uses it as it’s namesake ingredient, plus a few other actives that aid the scalp and hair itself. For example, the refreshing peppermint oil has been shown to be beneficial for the scalp, with some research indicating it can boost circulation and growth1. Apple cider vinegar balances pH and provides shine. Shea butter gives a boost of moisture. All around a solid pick.
Best for strengthening: Moerie Mineral Shampoo
Pros: 25,000 testimonials & reviews
Cons: Works best when used with the entire line (which can be pricey)
Ingredient considerations: SLS- & SLES-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
This jam-packed formula feeds strands loads of ingredients to bolster hair from all angles. It uses a plant-derived glycerol, a humectant, for hydration. Then it’s enriched with 70+ fulvic minerals and 18 amino acids to infuse strength. There’s also several vitamins to fight free radicals and neutralize oxidative stress. Finally, it’s rounded out with biotin and caffeine to encourage hair growth. It’s topped with orange extracts for a delightfully bright scent.
Best for men: Aveda Invanti Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo
Pros: 94% naturally derived
Cons: Salicylic acid can be strong for sensitive skin
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Cruelty-free, VeganPlant oils, Phyto-actives
Break down oil, buildup, product, and dead skin with this exfoliating cleanser. The formula contains a wintergreen-derived salicylic acid; the BHA effectively break down oils, which will helps unclog pores and clears out hair follicles. (As we’ve covered: A clean, fresh scalp is essential for hair growth.) It’s also infused with turmeric and ginger for anti-inflammatory properties.
Also available on Aveda.
Best for breakage: Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth
Pros: Effectively mends damage, Instant gratification (your hair feels so soft after use)
Cons: Silicone heavy
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Proteins, Cruelty-free, Vegan
The clean line uses a unique ingredient called Alpha Keratin 60ku CLINICAL® Protein that is almost bioidentical to the keratin that makes up your hair fibers. This protein is better able to attach onto the hair fiber, where it can fill in gaps due to breakage, heat damage, and so on. Truly: This helps hair look and feel renewed. In addition to this smart protein, this sulfate-free shampoo uses a signal peptide that encourages a robust environment for hair growth, hyaluronic acid for scalp hydration, and red algae extract to keep the hair soft. All around, an all-star formula.
What our tester says:
“From the first time I tried this brand several years ago, I have been impressed by the unique protein that helps reduce hair breakage and damage. This newer collection, which specifically targets growth and fullness, also contains additional ingredients to stimulate and support the hair follicle like signal peptides and red algae. While it can be challenging to get wow-worthy results from wash-off products, this shampoo always makes my hair at least look fuller. Worth noting that it’s a joy to use: It has a thick, but not too sudsy, lather and smells like you’re in a spa.” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Also available on Saks.
Best clarifying: K18 Hair PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo
Pros: pH optimized, Color safe
Cons: If you wash your hair daily, you probably don’t need a clarifying shampoo
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Cruelty-free, Vegan
Clarifying shampoos are basically superpowered shampoos that help remove product buildup, oil, and minerals that gunk up the hair follicle and coat the strands. (A reminder: clogged pores on the scalp can lead to hair loss.) Clarifying shampoos should be used by folks who use a lot of styling products day-to-day, don’t wash their hair that often, or are affected by hard water. However, these run the risk of stripping the hair and causing damage—so it’s important to find one that protects the integrity of the hair fiber. This formula uses activated charcoal and salicylic acid to remove buildup, alongside the brand’s signature peptide that repairs the hair shaft.
Also available on Sephora.
Best thickening: Bondi Boost Hair Thickening Therapy Shampoo
Pros: The base is a soothing, hydrating aloe, Contains antioxidants for free radical protection
Cons: Some complaints that it smells like hair dye
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Fragrance-free, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin, Castor oil, Rosemary extract, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
If a thick, full head of hair is what you’re after, this plant-powered formula delivers on volume. It’s made with a blend of phyto-actives that can support hair growth, such as biotin and rosemary extracts. But it doesn’t stop there, it also contains ingredients that help strengthen the hair shaft as well (castor oil, ceramics, and amino acids, for example), so the hair you do have remains full and breakage-free.
Also available on Bondi Boost.
Best drugstore: OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo
Pros: Budget-friendly price point
Cons: Contains PEGs if you avoid those, Contains fragrance with undisclosed ingredients
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Plant-derived cleansers, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Proteins, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Biotin
One of my favorite drugstore brands, OGX always delivered meaningful formulas with high-quality ingredients at an affordable price. Their Thick & Full line is ideal for folks who have thinning hair looking for a boost. This uses amino acids from collagen and wheat proteins to help strengthen the hair, while biotin (a B vitamin) helps support the hair follicles.
Best pre shampoo treatment: JVN Hair Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
Pros: 1% for the Planet member, Can support hair growth without weighing down the roots, Silicone free
Cons: While pre-shampoos are very beneficial for the scalp, they do add another step to the process. Probably not ideal for those who stick to the minimum.
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Antioxidants, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Rosemary extract, Plant oils, Phyto-actives
Pre-shampoo treatments, like this excellent option from JVN Hair, are applied before you hop in the shower (as the moniker might suggest). Do so about 10-20 minutes before and massage it into the scalp, letting the actives sink in. This does a few things: First, it feeds the scalp ingredients such as rosemary extract and turmeric, both of which can support healthy hair growth. Second, the plant oils (like squalane) help coat the hair fibers so they’re better protected while under the spray of the shower. Finally, you get all these hair healthy benefits without having to deal with greasy roots, because you’re doing the treatment before the shampoo!
Also available on Sephora.
Best customizable: Prose Custom Shampoo
Pros: Have a subscription model in case you end up loving your formula
Cons: Since it’s customizable, you have to order through them—can’t get it off-the-shelf or through a retailer
Ingredient considerations: All sulfate-free, Fragrance-free, Cruelty-free, Vegan, Customizable
If hair growth is only one of your needs, you may want to look into getting a customized shampoo. Prose is the most famous for a reason: The easy-to-use test helps you determine what suits your goals best, creating a nutrient dense formula perfect for you. They have several ingredients that can help your hair appear thicker and healthier, like amino acids and antioxidant-rich plant oils.
Comparing the best hair growth shampoos
|Name
|Price
|Sulfate free
|Fragrance free
|Cruelty free
|Vegan
|Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo
|$48
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo
|$44
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Briogeo Blossom Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo
|$28
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Shampoo
|$8
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo
|$11
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
|$30
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil
|$21
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Moerie Mineral Shampoo
|$32
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Aveda Invanti Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo
|$30
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth
|$44
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|K18 Hair PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo
|$38
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Bondi Boost Hair Thickening Therapy Shampoo
|$30
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo
|$10
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|JVN Hair Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
|$29
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Prose Custom Shampoo
|$30
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
How we picked the best hair growth shampoos
- Clean formulas: Everyone has their own definition of clean, but of the below section most leave out the major questionable ingredients (such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates). Most go far beyond that and follow EU guidelines or other standards set out by organizations.
- Smart actives: These contain ingredients that help encourage hair growth by stimulating the scalp, keep the hair follicle clear to make sure the environment is right for growth, and strengthen the existing hair fiber.
- Editor tested & user recommended: The following has been tested by mbg staffers or experts or comes with high praise from real users.
- Variety: All hair is unique, and everyone's needs are different. We selected a wide variety to cover all hair types and price points.
Can shampoo make your hair grow?
Hair growth is influenced by many factors, from your genes to stress, environment, nutrition, scalp health, and the products you use. It's always best to approach any beauty goal from a holistic perspective—so we encourage you to think about all of these variables when crafting your hair care routine. There's no one, single magic elixir that will do it all for you.
However, as part of that well-rounded routine, a shampoo that encourages hair growth is a wonderful addition. Shampoos play a very important role in hair growth as they are your primary scalp products, and having a clean scalp is high on the list of priorities.
When you neglect washing the scalp, it can lead to oxidative stress. "This oxidative stress will affect the quality of your hair growth. It happens when you have product, dirt, and oil building up around your follicle opening—which is where your hair grows out of—and that buildup starts to slowly suffocate your hair root," says trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan.
So at the very least, shampoos can encourage a healthy environment for hair by making sure the follicles are free of debris. Many shampoos go a step further by adding ingredients that strengthen or hydrate the hair fiber, which won't actively stimulate growth but will care for the strands you do have (and then limit breakage down the line). You can look for things like humectants, proteins, lipids (like from plant oils), castor oil, and antioxidants.
Finally, shampoos can also infuse ingredients to stimulate growth itself: There's growing research that some plant-based actives (like peppermint oil, rosemary oil, and peptides) may improve growth rate and thickness.
In short: Shampoos can play a role in hair growth, among many other things. So if growth is your primary goal, absolutely look into one of these options below—but you should also address other factors like nutrition, stress, sleep, etc.
The primary job of a shampoo is to clean the scalp, so the most important ingredients are going to be the cleaning agents (such as surfactants). But for hair growth shampoos in particular, you’re going to want to look for additional ingredients that stimulate the scalp, feed the skin and follicle nutrients, and protect the hair fiber.
Ingredients that can encourage hair growth
- Rosemary: Triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D. recommends rosemary, as it is an effective herb for stimulating circulation on the scalp—which, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective2 as minoxidil.
- Peptides: Peptides are chains of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds. Certain peptides are known as signal peptides and can encourage certain behaviors in the skin, such as hair growth. For example, APN5 peptide has recently been shown to be effective in promoting hair growth and suppressing hair loss symptoms. However, more research is needed to identify which peptides can help with hair in particular.
- Caffeine: Board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., who specializes in hair care and founded MDHairMixtress, recommends caffeine for hair growth. According to the International Journal of Trichology, topical caffeine3 has the ability to not only stimulate the scalp, but also provides antioxidant properties to address hair shedding3. In fact, one 2018 study shows that a caffeine-based liquid topical can be just as effective as minoxidil4, as well.
- Amino acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, such as keratin. Using them topically can help strengthen the hair fiber.
- Antioxidants: Inflammation in the scalp can lead to loss, so it’s vital we use calming ingredients that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the skin. Antioxidants can play a huge role in this. Look for options like niacinamide, vitamin E, and panthenol. Botanical oils and extracts often have antioxidants as well, such as aloe, argan oil, jojoba oil, and more.
Treatments for hair loss
Like we’ve noted, shampoo alone cannot single-handedly fix hair loss. For best results you need a well-rounded hair care routine that supports growth from multiple angles.
We believe that if you want healthy hair long term, it’s vital to use both lifestyle remedies and high-quality hair products as part of your routine.
And for many, professional intervention is needed. If you feel that might be you, there are treatments to consider. Here, the most notable.
- Minoxidil: This is one of the most famous treatments for male and female pattern baldness (it’s the active ingredient in Rogaine). At this time we don’t actually know the mechanisms behind why it works, but FDA-approved active is shown in clinicals to be very effective at hair regrowth5. However, hair shedding will occur once you stop using it6. It’s found in prescription strength and OTC versions.
- Finasteride: This FDA-approved prescription treatment works by decreasing the hormone dihydrotestosterone710 (DHT) in the area. (DHT is shown to cause thinning.) However, it comes with several side effects8, so consult your doctor to see if you think this option is right for you.
- PRP: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections have been shown to improve hair growth. The process involves drawing your own blood, which is then put into a centrifuge to separate the platelets from the other components of the blood. According to board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., "PRP is an all-natural treatment because it uses growth factors derived from your own blood. The growth factors act like fertilizer for your skin cells to help them behave to the best of their ability." However, they’re expensive and often considered painful depending on your pain tolerance.
Always consult with your medicine practitioner, dermatologist, or hair care specialist about what route might be best for you.
Frequently asked questions
Which shampoo is best for hair growth?
There are many great options to choose from when looking for a shampoo for hair growth (the list above is a great place to start!). From there, it's really just about your personal priorities. If basic hair growth is what you are after, Vegamour's Gro Revitalizing Shampoo comes out on top. The formula uses innovative delivery technology and potent actives—and comes with clinical results to back it up. But other people may be looking for additional benefits: For those who color treat their hair, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo will keep the hair fiber strong and dye fresh. For those with curls and coils, L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo adds some spring. And for those with limp roots, Briogeo Blossom Bloom Ginseng Biotin Volumizing Shampoo adds loads of lift. For more, check out our full list.
Can hair growth shampoo really work?
Hair growth is influenced by many factors (genetics, stress, sleep, topicals, and nutrition—just to name a few). So no single product is going to be a magic, missing step. For healthy hair growth, you need to think holistically. However, shampoos can be an important part of a broader routine.
Hair growth shampoos work in three ways. The first is by cleaning the scalp and therefore creating a healthy environment for hair. The second is by strengthening and fortifying the strands that you do have. The final step is by feeding the follicle-stimulating ingredients that can encourage growth.
So if you find a shampoo that can address these three angles, yes, hair growth shampoos can work as part of a larger routine to improve length and fullness.
What makes hair grow faster?
To really encourage length, you have to think of it in two steps: Stimulating growth and keeping the hair you do have healthy. First, make sure your scalp is clean and hydrated. An irritated scalp—caused by scalp tension, buildup, oxidative stress, and certain scalp conditions—can lead to hair loss or thinning. To do this, find a gentle yet effective shampoo and wash regularly. You can also use hair growth serums to stimulate the hair follicle (look for ingredients like rosemary, peptides, amino acids, and antioxidants). You’ll also want to prioritize circulation to the area—a simple way is daily scalp massage. For lifestyle habits, be sure to eat a nutrient-dense diet, get adequate sleep, and manage stress.
The takeaway
If hair growth is your primary goal, you need to craft a smart routine from top to bottom. That starts with a shampoo, like one of the above.
To take your hair growth plan to the next level, check out our favorite hair growth serums.
8 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4289931/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25842469
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3500065/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5804833/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6691938/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482378/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK513329/
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09546634.2020.1782324