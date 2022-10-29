The Very Best Natural & Clean Hair Growth Products For Men + What To Look For

“Men’s hair loss (or male pattern hair loss) often begins with a receding hairline and the ‘widows peaks’, with eventual loss of scalp crown (top) hair,” board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group Jason Miller, M.D., FAAD tells mbg.

Women tend to have more subtle thinning throughout the scalp, characterized by a widened part or more visibility of the scalp, Miller explains.

The most common cause of hair loss in both men and women is androgenetic alopecia. This kind of hair loss is usually caused by, “Genetic changes in certain hormones that lead to thinning of the hair,” Miller says.

However, traumatic events or increased stress and autoimmune conditions can also lead to hair loss. This kind of shedding isn't instantaneous. "When high stress occurs, the hair begins to shed about three to six months later," board-certified Christine Shaver, M.D., FAAD, of Bernstein Medical Center for Hair Restoration in New York City once told mbg.

It’s important to know what the root of your hair loss is in order to treat it best. If your hair loss is hormonal, then oral medication may be a good addition to a topical hair growth regimen. Regardless, scalp care is essential, and these products are A+ for a happy, healthy scalp.