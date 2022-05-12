Listen Up: Here Are The Most Effective Ways To Increase Hair Fullness

Raise your hand if your hair seems a bit thinner than usual. If so, rest assured that you’re not alone—hair shedding is extremely common in all genders. What’s more, there are myriad reasons behind hair thinning, some of which are out of our control.

But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to naturally boost hair health. Ahead, learn about holistic remedies for promoting hair growth in men, from supplements to light therapy.