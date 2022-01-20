There's nothing quite like having your hair washed. It's one of life's simplest pleasures: There's just something about a professional running their fingers through your sudsy strands that sparks a certain joy, no? So, what if we told you that you could recreate the sensation without enlisting the expert fingertips of a hairstylist?

Enter: scalp massagers, the handheld tools that make any hair care regimen feel salon-grade. Although, it's not just about the feel-good sensation. These brushes can also help lift scalp buildup, deposit your shampoo, and support circulation and kick-start healthy hair growth—the possibilities are truly endless (but more on that later).

Below, the best scalp massagers that do it all.