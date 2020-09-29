Often, people will ask hair and beauty experts what The Best hair brush is. And like much in beauty, the answer is a resounding: It depends. Hair types, needs, and desired outcomes all play a factor in deciding what the best tool is for the moment. You wouldn’t take a fluffy powder brush to your lash line if you’re going for a cat eye, no?

In the same way, hair brushes have different purposes and uses. Here, we break down the best brushes for any and all.