“One of the most important aspects of a manicure is how the cuticle is cared for,” board-certified dermatologist and nail expert Dana Stern, M.D. tells mbg. So while this step may seem like an occasional luxury, you may want to make it a staple in your daily routine.

Cuticle care isn’t just about looks—your cuticle has an essential function too. This means when your cuticle is in less than ideal condition (dry, peeling, etc.), that function will be impacted as well. “If the cuticle compromise persists chronically, the nail will eventually grow in irregularly (white patches, bumps, thickening, discoloration),” Stern explains.

“This is because the cuticle overlies the nail matrix which is the nail-producing center of the nail,” she continues. To sum up: Cuticle care is essential for healthy nails, growth included.

If you don’t have one on hand already, here’s 10 different A+ oils to choose from.