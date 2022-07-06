I remember walking through the shopping mall with my mother as a young girl and being bombarded by salespeople looking to buff our nails and douse our cuticles in oil. Each one wanted to convince us that their products were revolutionary in the world of at-home nail care.

While our nails were certainly more glossy than normal (likely thanks to the hefty amount of oil on them), the actual long-term results weren’t significant. These overpriced systems were, what my mother and I like to call, a scam.

Finally, after trying countless different products claiming to strengthen, restore, transform, or elevate my current dull, breakable nails, I’ve found a holy grail that’s backed by science instead of salespeople: Dr. Dana’s Nail Renewal System.