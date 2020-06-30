Why Are My Nails Peeling? 6 Common Causes + 4 Easy Solutions
We've all been there: Just as you've gotten your nails to grow out—long, strong, and healthy—the next thing you know, you see a tip begin to fray. Frustrating, indeed. Now, a one-off peeling nail is nothing to worry about: Nails can take a beating from day-to-day life, after all, and sometimes nails just split. But if you find yourself consistently with broken nails, you might be looking for a proper long-term solution.
Well, we're here to help. Here are the most common causes of peeling nails and the four ways to fix 'em.
Why do nails peel?
There are many things that can cause chronic nail problems. As for peeling, these are the most common causes:
- Dry nails. You have dry skin; you see cracks. When you have dry hair, your ends split. Nails are no different. "Often our nails get dry and brittle and begin to peel," says board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili, M.D. Dry nails can be the result of dry skin overall, sun damage, or exposure to harsh surfactants and soaps.
- Trauma. A very common cause of peeling nails, being too hard on your hands can lead to splitting. "It can also be the result of trauma from sports," says Kormeili. But even small traumas can trigger it, says Amy Lin, nail expert and founder of sundays, a wellness nail care brand with New York studios. "Things like opening a can of soda can potentially cause that too," she says.
- Harsh manicures. "If you wear gel polish, the removal process can potentially damage your nails by soaking in acetone for 15 to 20 minutes—plus too much scraping and filing on your nail plate can make it become thinner," says Lin. "When you peel your gel polish instead of soaking it in polish remover when it gets chipped. Peeling your gel polish can create further peeling."
- Age. If you notice more nail issues with the years, it's because nails can weaken with time. "Much like our hair getting thinner with age, our nails become dry and brittle with age as well," says Kormeili.
- Diet. "If you are not getting proper nutrients, your skin, hair, and nails can not be in the ideal health either. Be mindful of extreme diets, or diets poor in proper vitamins, minerals, and nutrients," says Kormeili.
- Underlying condition. While peeling nails is a common condition that's typically not cause for concern, there are instances where it's indicative of a more serious problem. "There might be systemic issues or diseases that affect the nails," says Kormeili.
1. Ingest nail healthy-supplements.*
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails, featuring biotin.*
Perhaps the easiest way to keep nails strong on the reg is through a supplement. Collagen and biotin tend to be the most effective and are studied the most.* Collagen powders and supplements are known for their hair- and skin-supporting abilities, but they can also enhance nails. In one small human study, collagen helped support the participants' nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.* Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies.* One moderately sized human study found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group.*
2. Protect your nails.
Do your best to avoid nail traumas, be it from things big or small. "Take care of your nails and protect them," says Lin. "Maybe wear gloves when you do dishes or use a can opener instead of your fingernail."
Of course, these things can come up when we least expect them. But if you know you'll be working with your hands—say, in the garden or tending to home repairs—take extra precautions.
3. Practice proper nail hygiene.
If you look after your nails, you'll better be able to keep breaks at bay. At the very least, nail hygiene can include keeping them trimmed (to avoid snags) and hydrated with conditioning oils, so they don't become brittle. You may also consider adding in a weekly gentle exfoliation: Research suggests that glycolic acid can help with restoring nail strength and thickness. It's a common skin care ingredient—in peels, pads, or serums—so simply rub it in your nails once a week.
For the more serious nail fanatics among us, aim for a manicure a week, so as not to keep your polish on too long between sessions. "Do your manicure on a weekly basis or at least every two weeks," says Lin. "It is a great way to check in with your nails and your body. Don't leave gel polish for over three weeks, and take a break in between gel polishes."
4. Visit your dermatologist.
If you've tried more superficial measures and nothing seems to be improving, it's time to see a professional. "Start with a good exam by your dermatologist. You can also rule out any disease on bloodwork. You can begin to treat the underlying reason for your nail problems once you have a better understanding as to what is causing your particular concerns," says Kormeili.
The takeaway.
Peeling nails are annoying, unsightly, and can be a regular occurrence. If you seem to be dealing with them, reach for a supplement, protect them from physical damage, and visit a derm, if the problem persists.*