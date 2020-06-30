We've all been there: Just as you've gotten your nails to grow out—long, strong, and healthy—the next thing you know, you see a tip begin to fray. Frustrating, indeed. Now, a one-off peeling nail is nothing to worry about: Nails can take a beating from day-to-day life, after all, and sometimes nails just split. But if you find yourself consistently with broken nails, you might be looking for a proper long-term solution.

Well, we're here to help. Here are the most common causes of peeling nails and the four ways to fix 'em.