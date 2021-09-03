White tips with a smooth, flesh-toned nail plate, nary a spot, ridge, or fray in sight—a strong, healthy nail is always on-trend. It sure sounds sublime, but, alas, the road to optimal nail health is quite the winding one.

Experts would agree: “Your nails are made of proteins and naturally need a lot of vitamins,” Amy Lin, the founder of sundays, once told us about how to strengthen nails. (Specifically, they consist of keratin.) So while you can massage in a cuticle oil (as you should!) or commit to monthly maintenance, sometimes the best method for shiny, smooth nails is to go internal.

That’s where we come in: Below, find the best vitamins for nails—including common ingredients to look for, as well as a curated list of supplements to choose from.* You know, in case you find yourself browsing the vitamins aisle.