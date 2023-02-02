This Collagen Powder Is The Only Thing That Helped My Nails Grow*
Growing out my nails (sans breakage) has long been a dream of mine, if one that kept proving out of reach. Eventually I turned to supplements. My standards were high —I wanted something effective that was worth the money. After combing the saturated market with little success, I landed on a formula that not only worked wonders for my nail growth but has added benefits for my hair, skin, and gut health as well.* That's where mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ comes in.
Allow me to share my experience with you so you don't have to spend your precious time and energy searching for a collagen supplement that's worthwhile—because trust me, that's quite a process.
What I tried before mbg's collagen powder.
I've been trying to get my nails to grow out without breaking for what feels like forever, with little to no success I might add. I heard that collagen could potentially help with nail growth, so I went ahead and invested in some pretty pricey liquid collagen. It was around $90, which is a pretty penny—and I still wasn't seeing the results I desired.
(Editor's note: That might have something to do with the dosage. While there's no recommended dosage for collagen at this time, research does support a range of 10 to 20 grams a day to reap the benefits—and a lot of liquid products on the market will feature 10 grams of collagen or less. Powders, on the other hand, can easily play in the 15 grams and up range. You can read more about liquid versus powdered collagen here.)
Once I decided to switch, I knew I was in the market for something more cost-friendly and effective. Enter, mbg's high-quality collagen powder.
Results after one month of beauty & gut collagen+.
This collagen powder was the first product that gave me tangible, long-lasting results. After just one month of taking this collagen supplement, my natural nails have grown out tremendously without breaking (success!).* Although I was primarily looking for nail strength, there have been so many other benefits that have come from taking this collagen.
For instance, while I wasn't necessarily taking beauty & gut collagen for its skin-healthy benefits, I have noticed a more clear, even complexion.* Of course, like anyone, I still get a few breakouts every once in a while—but implementing this product into my regular skin care routine has really helped enhance my glow.*
I also wasn't necessarily looking for dramatic changes to my hair when I started this supplement, but much to my delight, my hair has grown significantly in the past few months—and I bet I can thank collagen for that extra nudge since collagen supplements provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth.* mindbodygreen's formula also includes biotin, the famous B vitamin that aids in the keratin-making process and promotes healthy, strong strands.*
And let's not forget about the gut: I love that this collagen powder focuses just as much on gut health as it does on beauty benefits, like nail and hair growth.* Quick anecdote: Before I began supplementing with collagen, I implemented a strict ritual of one yogurt a day to help keep my gut health in check (as yogurt is naturally rich in probiotics). If I didn't eat my daily yogurt, I noticed a difference in my digestion, likely because of the influence on my gut microbiome.
I've now noticed that skipping my collagen supplement has an impact on my gut health, just as the yogurt did before.* It's a relief to know that the supplement I am paying for is doing so much at once, making it even more worth the price.
Needless to say, I decided to subscribe after my first month, as the results were unmatched. The subscription-based service is also a plus since I don't have to ever worry about running out of my beloved collagen—and as a bonus, I save money each time I get it! I've been taking it for about six months now, and I couldn't be more satisfied. I use the unflavored powder and mix it into my morning coffee, which is a great way to keep my collagen supplement routine both easy and enjoyable.
The takeaway.
Overall, I feel so glad to have found a collagen supplement that helped me achieve my nail growth goals.* The fact that my hair grew dramatically, my skin has never been more clear, and my gut health is taken care of makes it all the more worth it.* I love having this product as a part of my daily routine, and I'll continue to sing its praises. Learn more about beauty & gut collagen+ here.
Kalie Lovell was born and raised in West Texas. She's a homebody, loves dogs, and she enjoys cooking and trying new dishes (Tex-mex is her personal favorite).