I also wasn't necessarily looking for dramatic changes to my hair when I started this supplement, but much to my delight, my hair has grown significantly in the past few months—and I bet I can thank collagen for that extra nudge since collagen supplements provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth.* mindbodygreen's formula also includes biotin, the famous B vitamin that aids in the keratin-making process and promotes healthy, strong strands.*

And let's not forget about the gut: I love that this collagen powder focuses just as much on gut health as it does on beauty benefits, like nail and hair growth.* Quick anecdote: Before I began supplementing with collagen, I implemented a strict ritual of one yogurt a day to help keep my gut health in check (as yogurt is naturally rich in probiotics). If I didn't eat my daily yogurt, I noticed a difference in my digestion, likely because of the influence on my gut microbiome.

I've now noticed that skipping my collagen supplement has an impact on my gut health, just as the yogurt did before.* It's a relief to know that the supplement I am paying for is doing so much at once, making it even more worth the price.

Needless to say, I decided to subscribe after my first month, as the results were unmatched. The subscription-based service is also a plus since I don't have to ever worry about running out of my beloved collagen—and as a bonus, I save money each time I get it! I've been taking it for about six months now, and I couldn't be more satisfied. I use the unflavored powder and mix it into my morning coffee, which is a great way to keep my collagen supplement routine both easy and enjoyable.