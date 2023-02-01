Now, of course, coffee isn't breakfast—you should still have a hearty morning meal to keep your energy levels on par—but there is something to be said for making your cup of joe more blood-sugar-friendly.

Enter, collagen: While collagen is technically not a complete protein (as it's missing tryptophan, one of the nine essential amino acids), it still delivers close to 20 unique amino acids—so it's a pretty great protein source.

In fact, one study found that you can meet your daily amino acid needs if 36% of your protein intake1 consists of collagen peptides.

Starting a collagen routine has plenty of other benefits for whole-body health, anyway—including improved skin quality, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut—but stirring it into your coffee can make the beverage a bit more energy stabilizing.*