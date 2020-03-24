What You Need to Know About Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are essentially for a healthy gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is an important system that affects so many other processes in our bodies (not just our digestion, but our mood and immune systems, too), so it’s imperative that we keep it in tip-top shape.

Kefir is especially gut-healthy, as it has a higher protein and probiotic content than regular yogurt. While not technically considered a yogurt (it has a thinner consistency and is best consumed as a drink), the two are similarly fermented and have that creamy, tart taste. "Kefir has a larger variety of beneficial probiotics compared to yogurt, so this will help promote healthy digestion and microbiome health," William Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional nutrition expert, has previously told mbg.

It’s important to note that yogurt’s probiotic content can become a little fishy if you’re not mindful of your sources—if the yogurt is homogenized, most of the beneficial bacteria are killed off by the heat treatment. Those that survive need to make it past the stomach acid to take up residence in the large intestine