10 Oh-So-Easy Ways To Make Your Nails Grow Faster & Stronger

So much about nail health and growth comes down to diet. In fact, your nails can act as something of a canary test to your overall health, with breakage or slow growth signalling dietary, mineral and vitamin deficiency. "Pay attention to your diet," explains Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness—about strong nails. "Your nails are made of proteins and naturally need a lot of vitamins."

Well specifically, your nails consist of the protein keratin (like your hair) so it's important to make sure you're getting your fill of keratin-building amino acids. Two of the most popular ways to do so (and widely studied, we might add) are biotin and collagen supplements, as they tend to be the most effective in supporting nail health.*

First up: Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies.* One study, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nailbeds than the placebo group.* In terms of collagen, another study showed that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*