10 Oh-So-Easy Ways To Make Your Nails Grow Faster & Stronger

"Not only are acrylic and dip powder nails full of potentially nail-harming ingredients, but the process and wear can be very damaging to your nailbeds, and if done improperly can even lead to infection," says organic manicurist Eunice Montes-Hamaguchi. And if you do have gels, dips, or acrylics, don't (we repeat: don't) peel or pick them off, as this can only harm your nails more—you can actually rip off pieces of the nail plate along with the polish. The thought alone makes my fingertips ache. Instead, use this step-by-step guide to remove your faux nails.