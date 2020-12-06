10 Oh-So-Easy Ways To Make Your Nails Grow Faster & Stronger
Looking for long, luxe nails you’ve previously only believed came from faux tips? You’ve come to the right place. It’s totally possible to achieve healthy, fast nail growth—it just takes a touch of upkeep and a whole lot of TLC. And much like growing out your hair, the best plan of attack is two fold: Encourage healthy nail growth internally and protect the nails you do have from breaking or damage.
Here, the best tips we’ve ever received.
1. Keep your tips hydrated.
Much like your skin and hair, hydration goes a long way for your nails, too. Moisturizing your tips will keep them from becoming brittle, a quick way to ensure they’ll snap right off. It's as easy as remembering to rub in your hand cream post hand wash. Cuticle care also comes into play here: dehydrated, frayed cuticles can lead to damaged nailbeds and infection if they're left untreated.
If you’re looking for a new cuticle oil, here are a few of our favorites.
2. Take biotin or collagen supplements.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails, featuring biotin.*
So much about nail health and growth comes down to diet. In fact, your nails can act as something of a canary test to your overall health, with breakage or slow growth signalling dietary, mineral and vitamin deficiency. "Pay attention to your diet," explains Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness—about strong nails. "Your nails are made of proteins and naturally need a lot of vitamins."
Well specifically, your nails consist of the protein keratin (like your hair) so it's important to make sure you're getting your fill of keratin-building amino acids. Two of the most popular ways to do so (and widely studied, we might add) are biotin and collagen supplements, as they tend to be the most effective in supporting nail health.*
First up: Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies.* One study, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nailbeds than the placebo group.* In terms of collagen, another study showed that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*
3. Skip the fake nails.
We get it: Gels, dips, and acrylics give you the look and length you want in one manicure appointment. (Why wait weeks for long nails when you can get it in an hour?) And while this may be an appealing quick fix, it’s not sustainable for healthy nails. Meaning: You’re limiting the changes of natural growth in the long run.
"Not only are acrylic and dip powder nails full of potentially nail-harming ingredients, but the process and wear can be very damaging to your nailbeds, and if done improperly can even lead to infection," says organic manicurist Eunice Montes-Hamaguchi. And if you do have gels, dips, or acrylics, don't (we repeat: don't) peel or pick them off, as this can only harm your nails more—you can actually rip off pieces of the nail plate along with the polish. The thought alone makes my fingertips ache. Instead, use this step-by-step guide to remove your faux nails.
4. Stop picking or biting.
Your nails aren’t going to grow if you’re gnawing them off every chance you get. Do your best to kick the habit. A few tricks to stop picking or biting?
The first is to cover them with a physical barrier, like a bandaid. "If something is covered, then it's hard to access, and when you try to get to them but can't, that's enough time for you to think, Oh, I shouldn't be doing this," says Amy Wechsler, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist. "Sometimes my patients will be walking around with lots of Band-Aids, but it's the only way to heal things."
If that seems extreme, you can practice mindfulness. Simply notice when an urge is coming on, acknowledge it, and find a way to pull yourself out of the feeling—like stretching or going for a quick walk.
5. Be mindful of your polish choices.
Make sure the polishes you use (that includes base coats, colors, and top coats) contain nourishing, conditioning ingredients rather than drying additives like formaldehyde, camphor, and toluene. Since the polishes are sitting on your nail for a week at a time, it’s vital that it’s not actively weakening the proteins while doing so. And if you have a favorite shade that isn’t 7-free or higher? Well, at the very least make sure you are using a clean base coat as that’s what’s touching the nail. Try sunday’s B.01 Hydrating Base Coat.
6. Skip harsh removers.
"If you want to keep your nails strong, you don't want to use 100% acetone removers," Lim says. Instead, try to find options that contain moisturizing ingredients for the natural nail, like a soy-based remover—these can effectively dissolve polish while simultaneously strengthening the nail, and they're typically pumped with other vitamins and hydrating ingredients.
We are partial to Rooted Woman’s soy- and herb-based Nail Polis Remover as well as The Sign Tribe’s cream Remove And Chill Nail Enamel Remover.
7. Wear gloves when doing manual labor.
We forget how much wear and tear our hands go through: Typing away at keyboards, doing things around the house, gardening, lawn work, oh how the list goes on. Do this hard enough and it can even result in trauma to the nail, which very often results in peeling and breakage. But it can be simple, things, too: "Things like opening a can of soda can potentially cause that too," says Lin.
Also: It will protect your nails from any harsh ingredients. You might have swapped your acetone polish remover, sure, but think about other ways your nails are exposed to chemicals on the daily. For example, if you have traditional dish soap in your kitchen. (And even some natural-leaning dish soaps can have drying ingredients, like vinegar or lemon.) "It might be a small step, but over time you'll notice the difference in your health and the appearance of your nails," says Lin.
8. Practice nail hygiene.
You can avoid a lot of nail issues—frayed cuticles, snagging, and brittleness—with a little attention. Being diligent about your nail hygiene is a lot like skin care: Sure, your skin is affected by what's going inside, but tending to the outside goes a very long way. It’s also not going to solve everything, but you’ll avoid a lot of issues with upkeep and maintenance.
Regularly clean under the nail, keep them trimmed and filed (check out our DIY mani guide on best practices), and hydrate the skin around it. "It's important to care for the entire nail area so that your nails stay healthy in general," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D..
9. Try a natural nail strengthener.
Listen: Strong nails have a better chance of growing long than brittle, weak ones. So if your issue is that your nails always seem to snap off before you get to your desired length consider trying a natural nail strengthener. Traditional options often use formaldehyde, so avoid those, but the new clean options use nail enhancing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin Bs, and amino acids. Try Cote Strengthening Base & Top or one of Zoya’s Naked Manicure polishes, which color-correct nails as well.
10. Learn how to fix broken nails.
There’s something just so disappointing about getting the length your after, only to snag one little nail. What do you do in this case? Trim the lot of them to match? Live with the fact that you’ll have one awkward tip out of place?
Skip all that and learn to fix it: Yes, you can salvage a break and keep on track with your nail goals—and here are three easy ways to do so.