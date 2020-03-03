The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair* 

"Amino acids are the building blocks of cell membranes and keratin. Keratin is the material that hair is made of," Zeichner explains. One way to get more amino acids in your diet is through collagen.* It is the most abundant protein in your body that can strengthen hair and prevent hair follicle damage.* "As collagen is digested by your gut, it is broken down into its individual amino acids that circulate throughout the body," Zeichner says. Those amino acids can then be turned into keratin to form healthy hair at the follicle.

"Hair is made up of keratin protein, and it requires a complete diet in order to grow to its maximum potential," explains trichologist Shab Reslan. Supplementing with collagen can support your hair's natural growth and health.*

For best results, look for a grass-fed bovine collagen supplement, which contains collagen Types I and III, the types of collagen that are vital in promoting hair health.* "Grass-fed collagen is the way to go," says Ariane Hundt, M.S., a clinical nutrition coach in New York City.*