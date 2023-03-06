The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair* 

Biotin is an essential B vitamin (meaning we need to consume it daily) that's known to be important in hair and nail growth. "When patients have a biotin deficiency, they suffer from thinning, dry hair, and dry skin," says Zeichner. "Supplementing biotin may help in supporting dry scalp and dry hair."* (Biotin deficiency is rare in the U.S. population, however. While dry hair can be an indicator of an issue, as with most deficiencies, the only way to tell for sure is by getting a blood test from your doctor.)