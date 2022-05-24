 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
How Long Should You Let Your Skin Care Set Before Applying Makeup?

How Long Should You Let Your Skin Care Set Before Applying Makeup?

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
If Your Makeup Slides Off Midday, You Might Be Missing This Crucial Step

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 24, 2022 — 9:27 AM

Picture this: It’s 8 a.m., you just applied your makeup, and it looks pristine. No concealer settling into any creases, no excess oil shining through, and, of course, your highlighter is hitting every high point on your face. The next thing you know, it’s 3 p.m., your look has already faded, and you’re scurrying to the bathroom for a quick touch-up. 

We’ve all been there. It’s frustrating to spend ample time on a makeup look just to have it wane a few hours later. If this is something you struggle with often, you might be missing an essential step in your routine: allowing your skin care products to fully set. Here’s exactly how long to wait until moving on to makeup.

How long should you let your skin care set?

The key to a glowing makeup look is a clean, hydrated canvas. This means you’ll want to pamper your skin before applying makeup: Whether you reach for a facial massage tool or a skin-plumping serum (like those with hyaluronic acid), this step will help your makeup apply evenly and last longer—with one caveat. You must let your skin care set before layering on makeup. 

“I recommend waiting a full five minutes or longer to ensure that all the products have been completely absorbed,” esthetician, skin care expert, and PCA SKIN’s peel ambassador Candice Miele tells mbg. The longer you can wait, though, the better. Especially if you have multiple layers of product on (think serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, etc.) it may take a bit more time for those products to fully absorb. 

How do you know you applied makeup before your skin care set? “If you apply makeup before your skin care has set, your makeup can ball up and roll off the skin,” Miele says, also known as pilling. See, most makeup is oil based—and if you remember the rules of basic chemistry, oil and water do not mix. So if you use water-based skin care products (i.e., humectant serums or moisturizers) and apply an oil-based product right on top, it will create those tiny, pesky beads when you attempt to blend. “Also, the makeup can slide around, not set properly, and won’t be as long-lasting,” says Miele. 

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
lip balm

This rule of thumb is not only essential for base makeup (foundation, concealer, etc.) but also for your lip look. As the final step in your skin care routine, be sure to layer on a lip balm. This way, you can prep your pout for any color combo you throw on, sans cracking or peeling. 

If you apply lip balm right before your lip color, whether that be lipstick, tint, or gloss, your color simply won’t stick. What’s more, you might miss out on the hydrating power of your lip balm. “If you throw on your makeup too soon, you may disrupt the absorption of nutrients and hydration,” celebrity makeup artist and founder of Blighlighter Jamie Greenberg explains. 

All in all: Complete your skin care regimen (lip balm included) at least five minutes before you apply your makeup. You will get the most out of your skin care products, your makeup will look even better, and the look will last four hours—whether you’re gearing up for a night out or a sweaty summer day. 

Pro Tip:

If you still find your makeup sliding around no matter how long you let your skin care set, look for a hydrating primer to go on before your makeup (and be sure to let that sit as well). 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Putting time and effort into a makeup look just to have it slip off is the worst—luckily, you can easily avoid the mishap. If you find yourself applying foundation right after finishing your skin care routine, try scheduling in a few minutes to let your products fully set. Make sure to apply a hydrating lip balm as well to ensure your lip color glides on smoothly and your pout stays soft and supple. Not sure what order to apply your products pre-makeup? Check out our full guide to skin care layering for some pro tips. 

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
lip balm
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Surprising Reasons Hormones Are Messing With Your Skin Health

Alexandra Engler
3 Surprising Reasons Hormones Are Messing With Your Skin Health
Beauty

Is This Beloved Beauty Ingredient Secretly Irritating Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Beloved Beauty Ingredient Secretly Irritating Your Skin?
Beauty

This Is The Only (& We Mean Only) Guide To Sun Care You Need

Alexandra Engler
This Is The Only (& We Mean Only) Guide To Sun Care You Need
Recipes

This Nutrient-Rich Smoothie Will Help You Stay Hydrated & Full Of Energy

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
This Nutrient-Rich Smoothie Will Help You Stay Hydrated & Full Of Energy
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

Jen Deutsch
The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*
Mental Health

5 Brain Health Habits That Patrick Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Live By

Jason Wachob
5 Brain Health Habits That Patrick Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Live By
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Secret To Breezing Through The Last Week Of Mercury Retrograde

Natasha Levinger
The Secret To Breezing Through The Last Week Of Mercury Retrograde
Integrative Health

Taking Omega-3 Supplements? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dosage

Korin Miller
Taking Omega-3 Supplements? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dosage
Love

16 Green Flags To Look For In A New Relationship, From A Dating Coach

Kelly Gonsalves
16 Green Flags To Look For In A New Relationship, From A Dating Coach
Beauty

Must-Try: This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft

Hannah Frye
Must-Try: This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Feeling Baby Soft
Beauty

Exactly How To Use Body Wash (No, It's Not As Obvious As It May Seem)

Hannah Frye
Exactly How To Use Body Wash (No, It's Not As Obvious As It May Seem)
Routines

5 Yoga Poses That Feel Soothing To The Mind & Body (Prenatal Friendly)

Juanina Kocher
5 Yoga Poses That Feel Soothing To The Mind & Body (Prenatal Friendly)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-long-should-you-let-your-skin-care-set-before-applying-makeup-experts-weigh-in
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!