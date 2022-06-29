If you're asking about how much biotin you should take daily, it's a safe assumption you have a general idea of what it is. But, it never hurts to go over it.

Biotin is an essential B vitamin (translation: we can’t adequately produce it, we must consume it daily) that has several critical roles in the body. "As an essential cofactor in the body and a B vitamin able to impact gene expression, biotin has multiple essential and fascinating functions in the body, from the metabolism of carbs, proteins, and fats, to cell signaling," explains mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

Speaking of metabolism, one of the vitamin B7's most notable physiological roles has to do with cellular energy production: Biotin is a required coenzyme for carboxylases, or special enzymes that help enable carboxylation reactions in the body involving a variety of organic compounds, including the metabolism of key macronutrients.* For example, carboxylases are involved in the process of insulin release and gluconeogenesis, or the synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources.

Beauty is another aspect of health that biotin directly supports. "Your hair, skin, and nails are biotin-famous because when biotin deficiency occurs, science demonstrates that the beauty triad suffers (i.e., hair loss, skin issues, and brittle nails)," Ferira shares.

Indeed, biotin is probably most famous for its use in beauty supplements. "Consumers expect biotin to support hair, skin, and nails (aka the beauty trifecta), and their enthusiasm is warranted at the mechanistic level, but the clinical research needs to catch up with this overwhelmingly positive public opinion and broad use," Ferira says, noting that she hopes that well-designed clinical trials will be conducted to continue to expand our understanding in these areas of health.

As a friendly reminder, your body cannot make sufficient levels of biotin on its own. And while certain bacteria in your gut can produce the B vitamin to a certain (highly variable) extent, they also need biotin to grow and survive. Thus we look to high-quality outside sources for our fill.