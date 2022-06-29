One Ingredient That Will Make Your Iced Coffee Creamy — No Sugar Added

 Skip to content

Add This To Your Iced Coffee For A Creamy, Decadent Flavor — No Sugar Added

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

June 29, 2022 — 18:02 PM

For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup. For some that means adding a scoop of sugar, a splash of syrupy flavoring, or a packet of artificial sweetener. While these get the job done, they're not always the most nutritious options.

Might we suggest an alternative that is subtly sweet, clean, and will help your skin glow?*

Why you should add mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.

One easy way to improve your skin health is to add a collagen supplement to your routine.* Collagen supplements provide a host of beauty benefits, like supporting firm skin and strong nails.* Research shows that hydrolyzed collagen powders are able to be absorbed by the body (as they are broken down into smaller, more digestible amino acid peptides). Once absorbed, they are able to support your body's fibroblasts, or what makes collagen and elastin; doing so, they enhance your body's natural collagen production.* 

But to go back to the morning sweet treat: If you are someone who likes to add a dash of sugar to your cold brew, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ is excellent in coffee. Not only is the collagen powder providing you all the benefits of the above, but it's also made with premium organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit extract.

The organic cocoa powder adds a rich, smooth (yet very subtle!) chocolate flavoring, but it's not overpowering or decadently saccharine. The beans are sourced from South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic; these high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value. This is a clean, GMO-free, and delicious source of chocolate. Not to mention, cocoa powder is packed with flavanols, a special antioxidant often used in skin care.*

The organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener derived by clean, water extraction of 100% pure monk fruit, a botanical native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit"). Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.* 

We'd be remiss not to mention all of the other nutrient and botanical ingredients in mbg's powder: Along with the collagen, cocoa, and monk fruit extract, the blend is packed with the antioxidants vitamin C (read more about why that's important here), vitamin E, turmeric, and SGS; plus, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, and biotin. The result is a premium daily blend that will provide the tools you need for a glowing, youthful appearance.* 

And it's so easy: Add one scoop to your cold brew or iced coffee, give it a proper shake or stir for even distribution, and enjoy.

The takeaway.

Your morning cup of coffee is a special thing. If you want yours to help optimize your skin and beauty routine, add mbg's beauty and gut collagen+—and to make the experience downright indulgent, go for the chocolate variety.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
