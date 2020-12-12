As Bhopal explains, if you find yourself snoring while on your back, your best bet is to stay on your side as much as you can. You probably want to avoid sleeping on your stomach, too; it doesn't necessarily cause snoring but it's very hard on the neck.

"There's an old fashioned hack that involves attaching a tennis ball(s) to the back of your pajamas to prevent you from rolling onto your back," Bhopal tells mbg. There are even sleep position trainers that vibrate whenever they sense you're sleeping on your back, she adds, should you need the extra nudge.

"Alternatively, you can place a firm pad or pillow behind you to help you stay on your side," she says. And speaking of pillows, she adds you can find ones that are ergonomically designed for side sleeping, including body pillows, which are "quite supportive and can make side sleeping more comfortable."