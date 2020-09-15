If a company is greenwashing, it means that at least part of their business is not "sustainable" in the most basic sense: It can't be sustained into the future without causing damage to our environment or its inhabitants (people, animals, etc.). And instead of doing something about this flaw, that company is trying to sweep it under the rug. In an age of climbing temperatures, violent extreme storms, and egregious attacks on human rights, this environmentally damaging tactic only adds fuel to the (sometimes literal) fire.

Greenwashing also violates trust, which can have a negative psychological impact on consumers. "The influence of greenwashing is so profoundly detrimental because it just adds to the undermining of trust," Lertzman adds. "[It] exploits our natural and understandable concern and anxiety about what's going on with the environment."

Unfortunately, greenwashing is hard to spot and even harder to stop. That's because there's no universal standard for what constitutes greenwashing; no governing body verifying a product's sustainability claims before it hits shelves. A lot of the words you see on packaging ("natural," "green," "eco-friendly") have been overused and diluted to the point of losing all meaning. So in some instances, companies may not even realize they're greenwashing when they put them on a label or webpage. When a term doesn't have a good definition, it becomes really easy to co-opt and abuse.