First, let's talk about what it isn't: At its core, slow fashion is a rebuke of fast fashion—an industry built on cheap, poorly made garments that have a high social and environmental impact.

While slow fashion doesn't have a hard-and-fast definition, it refers to a more nuanced, mindful way of shopping that prioritizes people and the planet. It could mean shopping secondhand, buying less, prioritizing natural fabrics, or some combination of all these things, depending on the consumer.

"Slow fashion is about really understanding what your needs are, and finding the best product to address those needs," Shivam Punjya, the founder and creative director of behno, an ethical handbag line, tells mbg.

"For me, slow fashion is about really thinking about your consumption," piggybacks Bridgett Artise, a fashion professor at FIT and the designer of Born Again Vintage. "It's about thinking before you buy and slowing down the process."