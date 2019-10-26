Dominique Drakeford On Why 'Sustainability' Needs A New Definition

It was the culmination of love but also frustration. The frustration came from being in the sustainable space and realizing that hardly any people who looked like me were being represented. There was such a lack of inclusion and representation, specifically in fashion. At the same time, I have such an immense love for my blackness and for black and brown indigenous communities. The absence of our narratives just didn't make any sense to me.

I really wanted to amplify and elevate the work and the voices of black and brown indigenous folks globally who were participating in sustainable fashion. I focused mainly on interviews since I wanted to hear from people who were left out of the conversation. I also needed to see them, so I worked with my now-fiancé Timothy Smith, who is a photographer, to capture folks of color in sustainable fashion and change that narrative as well. It was contextual but also visual.