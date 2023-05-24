When I received the kit, I started the testing process by filling out the registration, which I accessed by scanning a QR code. Along with giving basic information about myself, I answered questions about my lifestyle and current health status. These were questions like:When was the start of your last period? What symptoms are you experiencing? How often do you exercise? Any dietary restrictions?

Once the registration was completed, I started the saliva sample. This required me to spit into a tube until I hit the designated sample collection line. Hitting this line took me about two minutes of spitting; I kept busy by scrolling through my phone. Pro tip: Make sure you're hydrated to keep this process as smooth as possible.

When my sample was finished, I carefully screwed on the top to prevent leakage and packaged it up in the pre-paid shipping slip. I was sure to fill out the labels properly, including birthday and collection date, to ensure my results weren't delayed.

The entire process was super easy—and I would know. I actually did it twice. The post office lost my first test, and the brand quickly sent over a replacement to redo my sample.

My test results were ready in about two weeks, which falls right into the brands two to three-week waiting period. I received an email notification, which led me to the Veracity portal. This portal sticks around long after your results are ready to go, so you can revisit it at any time.