Functional Medicine Provider

Stephanie Gray, (DNP, MS, ARNP, ANP-C, GNP-C, ABAAHP, FAARFM), is a functional medicine provider who helps men and women build sustainable and optimal health and longevity so they can focus on what matters most to them. She has been working as a nurse practitioner since 2009 and completed a doctorate focusing on estrogen metabolism from the University of Iowa in 2011. Gray also has a masters in metabolic nutritional medicine from the University of South Florida’s Medical School. Her expertise lies within integrative, anti-aging, and functional medicine. She is arguably one of the midwest's’ most credentialed female healthcare providers combining many certifications and trainings. She was the first nurse practitioner in the state of Iowa certified through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine’s Board of Anti-Aging Health Practitioners (ABAAHP). She completed their advanced fellowship in Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional medicine in 2013. She became the first BioTe certified provider in Iowa to administer hormone pellets also in 2013. She continues to stay progressive with the study of natural hormone replacement therapy and nutrigenomic continuing to pursue her extensive education while she practices. This training allows her to provide her patients the most comprehensive care. She is the author of the FNP Mastery App and an author of the book Your Longevity Blueprint. She is co-founder of Your Longevity Blueprint Nutraceuticals with her husband, Eric. They own the Integrative Health and Hormone Clinic in Hiawatha, Iowa.