The majority of women become estrogen, progesterone, and often testosterone deficient during menopause. In addition, many women suffer from undiagnosed stress hormone cortisol imbalances. Both sex and stress hormone imbalances contribute to fatigue during menopause.

During perimenopause, progesterone declines while estrogen tends to increase throughout the day. The ovaries often make a high amount of estrogen in the early stages of perimenopause due to poor ovarian reserve. Our eggs get older and the ovaries do not function as well.

The further into perimenopause you get, the lower your estrogen levels are until you enter menopause. Once you are in menopause, production is at an all-time low.

Some studies suggest that high estrogen levels encourage the body to hold onto fat. Women with high estrogen levels during their reproductive years often have a higher concentration of fat and weigh more. This fat storage ensures that women have enough fat to support a baby throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding. The fat is stored in the hips and thighs as subcutaneous fat (a thin layer beneath the skin).

During menopause, lower estrogen levels cause fat to be stored in the belly area. This visceral fat can contribute to diabetes, heart disease, and insulin resistance, among other health problems.

Mitochondria rely on healthy fats to function properly. A 2010 study on the way mitochondria process fat suggests that twice as many mitochondria are needed to process visceral fat versus subcutaneous fat. That means your mitochondria are working twice as hard to produce energy. No wonder most people feel run down when estrogen levels drop!