Board Certified OBGYN

Kyrin Dunston MD FACOG is a Board Certified OBGYN with Fellowship training in Anti-Aging, Metabolic and Functional Medicine. She specializes in bioidentical hormones, gut restoration and anti-aging medicine.

She is the host of Her Brilliant Health Revolution Podcast, the Stop the Menopause Madness Summit & Her Brilliant Health Secrets Youtube Channel as well as the author of Cracking the Bikini Code: 6 Secrets to Permanent Weight Loss Success.

Dr. Kyrin has been featured in the Huffington Post, Reader's Digest, First for Women, Glamour, NBC, Fox & CBS and has been selected to give a TEDx talk in June 2021.