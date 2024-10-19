Imagine going through your day so focused on your work that you forget to eat. You look up and it's an hour past lunchtime. Of course, you might be hungry, but it's not the first thing on your mind. Your friends and family will no longer have to hide from you at mealtimes, and you won't have to watch the clock to make sure the hanger doesn't take over. Envision the peace that will descend on your life when you hop off the blood sugar roller coaster at last.