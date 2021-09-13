This Herb Is A+ For Longevity In Postmenopausal Women

According to the study authors, Korean red ginseng (KRG), which perhaps you know as Panax ginseng, is suspected to have beneficial effects on both aging and antioxidant capacity. With this in mind, they wanted to explore whether KRG would support healthy biological aging and antioxidant capacity in postmenopausal women specifically.

To find out, 63 postmenopausal women were randomized to receive either 2 grams of ginseng (33 of the participants) or a placebo (30 of the participants) for eight weeks.

During this time, their mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) copy number was monitored to assess biological aging, as was their total antioxidant status (TAS). Participants also shared their energy levels and alertness before and after the study.