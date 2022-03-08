 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Mood-Hacking Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Ease Stress*

The Mood-Hacking Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Ease Stress*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs By Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Mood-Hacking Supplement Always Eases My Stress*

Image by Ashley Jordan Ferira / Ashley Jordan Ferira

March 8, 2022 — 17:36 PM

These past two years have piled unexpected stressors on top of our already hectic lives. I don't know about you, but I have had to be more intentional about finding ways to reduce stress and foster calm daily. For me, these things include consuming a nutrient-dense diet, power walking, praying, prioritizing sleep, and doing things that bring me joy (time with family and friends, playing piano, singing, dancing, good food, etc.). I've recently incorporated a new strategy to stress less: mindbodygreen's calm+.

The science behind mindbodygreen's most relaxing supplement.

I lead the mindbodygreen science team, where we keep close tabs on the latest clinical research and carefully vet ingredients to bring you one-of-a-kind supplements. I don't recommend products I haven't critically analyzed and tried myself. That's why I can fully vouch for calm+.

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

The supplement's hero ingredient is USDA and EU organic certified full-spectrum European hemp oil. This heritage hemp is 100% CO2 extracted, eco-farmed, DNA-tested, and phytocannabinoid-rich, delivering 20 milligrams of CBD per serving. This cream-of-the-crop hemp oil is strategically complemented by two other plants: the world's most bioactive Shoden® ashwagandha extract (boasting 35% glycowithanolide content), and steam-distilled lavender oil from flowers that are high in linalool, a terpene known to elicit calm.*

For a little bit of insider background, we landed on this trio of botanicals because they can nourish and support multiple dimensions of our stress management physiology simultaneously.* Cannabinoids from hemp oil and terpenes from lavender interact with our intrinsic "balancer," the endocannabinoid system, to relax us.* Furthermore, ashwagandha is a nootropic herb that works via our hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to bolster our resilience to stress.* And not in a vague sense, either: Clinical trial evidence shows Shoden® ashwagandha's ability to reduce cortisol and DHEA-S, actual hormonal biomarkers of stress, at 240 mg (the dose in calm+).*

Mind you, this premium botanical trio is delivered in one convenient gelcap (no tincture mess nor gummy sugars to worry about here, folks). I should also point out that calm+ is GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and major food allergen-free.

This commitment to pure, premium ingredients comes through as soon as you take calm+. The combination of high-quality hemp, ashwagandha, and lavender delivers relaxation, resilience, and mood balance you can feel right away.* For me, calm+ takes the edge off. It feels like a deep breath and provides a palpable background of calming energy to my body and mind.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How I incorporate calm+ into my routine.

This self-care supplement can be helpful to take any time of the day. I personally pivot my calm+ timing based on how my day progresses, but I'll typically take it in the afternoon to help me knock out my end-of-day project deadlines at work and evening errands.* 

It's one tool in my broader relaxation tool kit that can go to work immediately. While my power walks and dance seshes provide a surge of endorphins and whole-body relaxation, they require me to carve out time in my day. calm+ does not; it's a super low lift in that way.

Whenever I take calm+, I also feel confident knowing that it's supporting my endocannabinoid system (our body's "master thermostat" for homeostatic balance) with unique plant compounds, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes, designed specifically for it.*

The endocannabinoid system is probably one of our most underrated and underutilized physiological systems. It's a system you probably didn't learn about in school (I know I didn't), but it has receptors throughout the entire body, so its holistic importance is practically screaming at us. How fascinating and beautiful that cannabinoids and terpenes from plants found in nature can buddy up with our ECS to benefit us.* calm+ leverages that beautiful partnership in one simple gelcap.

The bottom line.

Because of its curated plant ingredients, convenient delivery format, and efficacy rooted in clinical science, calm+ has become my go-to botanical approach to take the edge off.* It's my herbal calm to carry on, and I hope you find it helps you too.* We got this: Let's stress less together, mbg.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand

Allison Ballenger
Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand
Integrative Health

2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP

Olivia Giacomo
2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP
Beauty

This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns
Friendships

Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here's Why

Sarah Regan
Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here's Why
Integrative Health

The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe
The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist
Beauty

Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

This Scale Divides Sexual Identity Into 7 Categories: Do You Fall Into One?

Stephanie Barnes
This Scale Divides Sexual Identity Into 7 Categories: Do You Fall Into One?
Beauty

A Derm's Favorite Way To Remove Heavy Eye Makeup (Without Losing Lashes)

Hannah Frye
A Derm's Favorite Way To Remove Heavy Eye Makeup (Without Losing Lashes)
Change-Makers

A Lot Of Diversity Exists In The Vegan Movement: Why Aren't We Talking About It?

Leah Thomas
A Lot Of Diversity Exists In The Vegan Movement: Why Aren't We Talking About It?
Nature

Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need

Julia Watkins
Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need
Spirituality

Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains

Natasha Levinger
Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/calm-plus-review-ashley
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!