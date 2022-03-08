I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Mood-Hacking Supplement Always Eases My Stress*

The Mood-Hacking Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Ease Stress*
These past two years have piled unexpected stressors on top of our already hectic lives. I don't know about you, but I have had to be more intentional about finding ways to reduce stress and foster calm daily. For me, these things include consuming a nutrient-dense diet, power walking, praying, prioritizing sleep, and doing things that bring me joy (time with family and friends, playing piano, singing, dancing, good food, etc.). I've recently incorporated a new strategy to stress less: mindbodygreen's calm+.
The science behind mindbodygreen's most relaxing supplement.
I lead the mindbodygreen science team, where we keep close tabs on the latest clinical research and carefully vet ingredients to bring you one-of-a-kind supplements. I don't recommend products I haven't critically analyzed and tried myself. That's why I can fully vouch for calm+.
The supplement's hero ingredient is USDA and EU organic certified full-spectrum European hemp oil. This heritage hemp is 100% CO2 extracted, eco-farmed, DNA-tested, and phytocannabinoid-rich, delivering 20 milligrams of CBD per serving. This cream-of-the-crop hemp oil is strategically complemented by two other plants: the world's most bioactive Shoden® ashwagandha extract (boasting 35% glycowithanolide content), and steam-distilled lavender oil from flowers that are high in linalool, a terpene known to elicit calm.*
For a little bit of insider background, we landed on this trio of botanicals because they can nourish and support multiple dimensions of our stress management physiology simultaneously.* Cannabinoids from hemp oil and terpenes from lavender interact with our intrinsic "balancer," the endocannabinoid system, to relax us.* Furthermore, ashwagandha is a nootropic herb that works via our hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to bolster our resilience to stress.* And not in a vague sense, either: Clinical trial evidence shows Shoden® ashwagandha's ability to reduce cortisol and DHEA-S, actual hormonal biomarkers of stress, at 240 mg (the dose in calm+).*
Mind you, this premium botanical trio is delivered in one convenient gelcap (no tincture mess nor gummy sugars to worry about here, folks). I should also point out that calm+ is GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and major food allergen-free.
This commitment to pure, premium ingredients comes through as soon as you take calm+. The combination of high-quality hemp, ashwagandha, and lavender delivers relaxation, resilience, and mood balance you can feel right away.* For me, calm+ takes the edge off. It feels like a deep breath and provides a palpable background of calming energy to my body and mind.*
How I incorporate calm+ into my routine.
This self-care supplement can be helpful to take any time of the day. I personally pivot my calm+ timing based on how my day progresses, but I'll typically take it in the afternoon to help me knock out my end-of-day project deadlines at work and evening errands.*
It's one tool in my broader relaxation tool kit that can go to work immediately. While my power walks and dance seshes provide a surge of endorphins and whole-body relaxation, they require me to carve out time in my day. calm+ does not; it's a super low lift in that way.
Whenever I take calm+, I also feel confident knowing that it's supporting my endocannabinoid system (our body's "master thermostat" for homeostatic balance) with unique plant compounds, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes, designed specifically for it.*
The endocannabinoid system is probably one of our most underrated and underutilized physiological systems. It's a system you probably didn't learn about in school (I know I didn't), but it has receptors throughout the entire body, so its holistic importance is practically screaming at us. How fascinating and beautiful that cannabinoids and terpenes from plants found in nature can buddy up with our ECS to benefit us.* calm+ leverages that beautiful partnership in one simple gelcap.
The bottom line.
Because of its curated plant ingredients, convenient delivery format, and efficacy rooted in clinical science, calm+ has become my go-to botanical approach to take the edge off.* It's my herbal calm to carry on, and I hope you find it helps you too.* We got this: Let's stress less together, mbg.
