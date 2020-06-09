The commercial production of industrial hemp—an endocannabinoid-rich variety of the cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3% THC—has only been legal in the U.S. for two years, since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. This means that the government is just starting the long process of researching which pesticides are safe to use on industrial hemp, but that doesn't keep farmers from continuing to grow it in order to meet increasing consumer demand.*

When mbg recently spoke with industry expert Carl Germano, R.D., CNS, CDN, the author of Road to Ananda: Simple Guide to the Endocannabinoid System, Hemp Phytocannabinoids/CBD, and Your Health, he explained that he regularly sees pesticides and herbicides used to combat the slew of pests and natural predators that flock to industrial hemp crops.

A 2018 literature review on cannabis contaminants backs him up: The audit found that pesticides are definitely being used on the different varieties of the plant. One study out of Washington State found that 84.6% of 26 samples of legalized cannabis products tested positive for "significant quantities" of pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, miticides, and herbicides.

Aside from being dangerous for farmers and the environment, chemical pesticides could pose a health risk according to the review: "Their direct human toxicity is poorly quantified but include infection, carcinogenicity, reproductive, and developmental impacts," it reads. More research needs to be done to determine the amount of pesticides that are considered unsafe—but the versatility of the cannabis plant complicates such research.

"Unlike many of our currently regulated crops, cannabis can be dried or turned into oils, concentrating it and any chemicals put onto the plants... We don't know how those concentrations might affect users who ingest and inhale the end products," Janna Beckerman, a Purdue professor of botany and plant pathology, writes of her team's recent research paper titled Cannabis as conundrum. They suggest that some chemicals may be safe to spray on industrial hemp that'll be turned into a T-shirt but not hemp that'll become an ingestible supplement, so there's some nuance there.