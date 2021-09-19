More than anything, it’s critical for a girl going through puberty to be afforded the physical and social conditions she needs to optimize her brain health—and that includes things like having access to proper nutrition, exercise, and a safe and stable environment.

Environmental toxins are bad for the brain at any time in life, so reducing exposure to them is critical—be it air pollution, ingested toxins, and products that may interfere with estrogen production, like certain makeups and plastics. Choosing stainless steel or glass products over plastics can help, drinking filtered water, and avoiding foods that have pesticides residue or a lot of artificial ingredients. Also of primary importance is making sure they’re getting enough sleep during puberty, as sleep is crucial for memory consolidation and learning, stress reduction, and immune system support. Exercise is also essential, as is staying away from drugs and alcohol. The brain is drastically changing during puberty, and it’s important not to compromise it through exposure to unhealthy elements.