Alzheimer’s disease affects around six million people in the United states alone, with an expected 15 million patients by the year 2050. (To put that in context, that’s the entire population of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles added together).

However, according to neuroscientist, nutritionist, and associate director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., there is a huge nuance in the statistics that typically gets overlooked.

“Almost two thirds of all those patients might be women,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “So for every man suffering from Alzheimer's, there are two women.”

Why are there so many more women than men who suffer from this neurological disease? It’s a question Mosconi has been trying to answer in her research, and it's one that we discuss at length during the episode (no, it’s not just because women statistically live longer).