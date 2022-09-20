The Complete Guide To Decoding Hormones For Women Over 40

There's a reason why we try to put the spotlight on women's health as often as possible... Women's health care concerns are commonly missed, discovered too late, or downright ignored—and this only increases after 40 years of age. As the women's health brand Wile describes: "Something happens when women turn 40. We start to disappear. From marketing briefs, cultural conversations, retail radar, our doctor's care." And the research reflects something similar.

Menopause is considered one of the most significant shifts in a woman's body. But in a study of over 1,000 American women in various stages of the menopause journey, 45% didn't know the difference between perimenopause and menopause prior to experiencing changes in their body or how they feel, with 32% believing there's not enough info available to guide the way. Further, 73% of the surveyed women were experiencing physical signs of menopause but not addressing them, which isn't surprising considering only 57% feel understood and supported by their doctor.

While starting our menstrual cycle marks an important part of womanhood, as does menopause—this latter chapter of life tends to be shrouded in shadows. Unlike Western health care approaches, naturopathy and traditional Chinese medicine have been addressing perimenopause for centuries—and we can turn in that direction to light the way. Because these approaches integrate emotional, lifestyle, and physical aspects of a woman's overall health, Wile tapped female experts within these fields to formulate their products, which uniquely consider cortisol as the "other" female hormone. This brand is all about embracing what happens after 40 by learning exactly what our hormones are up to. So let's jump in!