Did you take your multivitamin today? If not, you're not alone. Nearly a third of Americans1 are deficient in at least one vitamin or mineral. Those with poor or unvaried diets are at the most risk for being deficient. An at-home vitamin deficiency test is a relatively inexpensive, accessible way to reveal which vitamins you might need to supplement in your diet.

Vitamin deficiencies are not always tested in a doctor’s office for a few reasons. First, these tests are typically not covered by insurance, unless you have a known diagnosis. The symptoms of vitamin deficiencies can also be vague, making it difficult for providers to pinpoint a cause. Lastly, some healthcare providers are not comfortable treating vitamin deficiencies, especially for more obscure vitamins.Thankfully, the rise of at-home testing is making it easier to learn more about your body's vitamin and nutrient levels without a doctor's order. Just keep in mind, abnormal results should always be discussed with a healthcare professional (and we'd still recommend asking your primary care doctor for one whenever possible).

To help make your search for a reputable home test easier, we performed an analysis of the options available, and determined which stand out from the rest. Read on to learn more about home testing and discover our picks for the best at-home vitamin deficiency tests to uncover whether you're among the millions of people not hitting their optimal levels.