Many factors influence vitamin D status—including biological sex: According to a 2018 study from the British Journal of Nutrition, while ratios of healthy and insufficient vitamin D levels were relatively similar between females and males, women are 11% more likely to be deficient in vitamin D.

Why is this? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t crystal clear. You see, the factors that determine a person’s vitamin D status aren’t so cut and dried. Vitamin D levels are affected by a multitude of variables in addition to sex—including age, adiposity, skin tone, and genetics, not to mention the many aspects that impact sun exposure, like season, latitude, and time spent outdoors with skin exposed.