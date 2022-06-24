But here’s the thing: Most of us aren’t getting enough vitamin D. Research indicates anywhere from 93 to 100% of American adults fail to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D every day. (And if you’re wondering, that’s a meager amount already and ineffective at helping you achieve healthy vitamin D status.)

Although our bodies can produce some vitamin D on their own with exposure to sunlight, spending too much time inside is not the main reason D deficiency and insufficiency rates are 29% and 42% among U.S. adults, respectively. With only a handful of foods containing a significant amount of vitamin D (or any at all), getting enough of the essential fat-soluble vitamin from diet alone just isn’t realistic.

Truthfully, the most effective way to get your levels up is to take a high-quality daily vitamin D supplement. (Don't worry, we've vetted and compiled the best options for you.)

mindbodygreen recommends an efficacious dose of 5,000 IU of D3 daily for adults to achieve (and more importantly, sustain) optimal levels of 50 ng/ml.* If you’re interested in finding out if you’re getting enough vitamin D or if your supplement is actually working, you can have your doctor order a serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D blood test, aka 25(OH)D for short. (And if you have stubborn vitamin D levels, check out these 10 possible contributing factors.)

If you’re wondering if you can skip the vitamin D and still bolster whole-body health—think again. Vitamin D is crucial for your bone, teeth, muscle, immune, and skin health (to name a few).* It regulates the production of thyroid hormones, nurtures a healthy pregnancy, promotes gut health by supporting beneficial gut bacteria, regulates mineral balance and promotes bone density, contributes to longevity, and even supports cognitive function and mood.* The fat-soluble nutrient is deemed “essential”—and for good reason.