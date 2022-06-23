The fix here isn't to just spend ample time baking under the sun: "Of course, there's major risk to your skin with sun exposure over time," Ferira adds. "And the sun is so variable due to so many factors." In addition to season, time of day (angle of sun), time spent outdoors, your clothing, skin tone, latitude or distance from the equator, pollution exposure, and the angle hitting your skin can all affect how much vitamin D you actually get.

Getting enough vitamin D through food is not at all realistic (here's why), so that leaves us with supplements. We should note: If you're already providing your body with sufficient vitamin D3 (5,000 IU plus per day) from a high-quality D3 supplement (or from a combination of food, sunshine, and supplement), then you're probably fine to begin with, even though your body naturally decreases cutaneous production as you age. You can know for sure by getting your 25(OH)D levels tested.

But for those wondering how to get their vitamin D levels back up to par, we highly recommend 5,000 IU (the most efficacious dose) of vitamin D3 (your body's preferred form) from a sustainable source (we believe organic algae is the highest-quality plant source available).* mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ also includes a built-in trio of organic, virgin oils from avocado, flaxseed, and olives, so you can take it any time of the day, with or without a meal. A smart, well-rounded supplement no matter your personal vitamin D metabolism and response.*