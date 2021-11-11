How to know if your vitamin D supplement is vegan. 

We receive a ton of questions about the vegan status of our supplements. Collagen? Nope, and it never will be. Probiotics? Perhaps, depending on the source you choose. What about vitamin D?

It’s a trickier tale. You see, some brands market their supplements as vegan or plant-based, even when the source of vitamin D3 actually comes from an animal source. As mbg's Director of Scientific Affairs and in-house nutritionist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast, there’s a certain ingredient you should check on the label—and it often goes overlooked.

Vegans, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to know if your vitamin D supplement is actually plant-derived.