While we often think of our sex lives and health habits as different entities, the two are undeniably intertwined. By prioritizing sleep, stress management, nutrition, hydration, exercise, and other key holistic health practices, we can support fertility and ensure that our libido and stamina are at peak performance.

As it turns out, blood levels of certain micronutrients in our body—like vitamin D—can also influence our sex lives for the better (or worse).