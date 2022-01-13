Are There Particular Vitamin D Benefits For Men? Experts Explain

At mbg, we know mental wellness is an important aspect of overall health. So, when the science says vitamin D provides everyday mood support to promote mental well-being, we listen.*

With 93% of Americans failing to consume just 400 I.U. of vitamin D (and we need a whole lot more per the science), any explanation of how the sunshine vitamin supports our brain and improves mental welfare (and encourages people to get their levels checked out) is a massive win.* Luckily, vitamin D's role in cognitive function, mood, and mental well-being has been a focused area of research over the past few years.*

First off, vitamin D receptors and metabolites are found throughout the brain, indicating vitamin D has an important role in brain function and health.* This fact was further proved in a 2020 review that revealed sufficient vitamin D levels can promote mental well-being, uplift mood, and support cognitive vitality.*

In regards to emotional health, another 2020 review concluded that vitamin D supplementation can help improve mood by reducing negative emotions.* (This massive review and meta-analysis research also indicates that those with a vitamin D deficiency would benefit from supplementation.*)

Even more recently, it was found that vitamin D works closely with the pineal gland to help regulate serotonin and melatonin levels (two hormones vital to mental well-being and good sleep).* As we know, sleep is integral to overall well-being—and not an area of health to be ignored when discussing mental wellness.