Vitamin D Supplements Can Impact Fertility: True Or False? An Expert Explains

Vitamin D impacts an array of functions in the body—from immunity, neurological function, cardiometabolic health, and more.* It only makes sense that this essential, multitasking micronutrient would have a stake in fertility as well. And not just for women—male fertility is becoming a hot discussion, after all (we even wrote a whole Wellness Trend about it!), and vitamin D supplementation can play a large role in men’s reproductive function.*

Just take it from mbg’s Director of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN: On the mindbodygreen podcast, she calls vitamin D and fertility a very leading-edge (and promising) area of research.