 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Sunshine Isn't A Reliable Source Of Vitamin D — Here's Why
|
Expert Reviewed Sunshine Isn't A Reliable Source Of Vitamin D — Here's Why

Sunshine Isn't A Reliable Source Of Vitamin D — Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

July 5, 2022 — 22:07 PM

Summer is in full swing, which means sunny days outdoors are easily obtainable no matter where you live. If you’re relaxing on the beach or by the pool every chance you get (and undoubtedly feeling the mood lift that comes along with basking in the sun), you may think you’re getting plenty of vitamin D. After all, it is nicknamed the “sunshine vitamin!” 

While our skin does convert some of the sun’s rays into vitamin D, the reality is that it’s a somewhat inefficient and unreliable process—especially considering 29% of U.S. adults are deficient in the essential vitamin and a whopping 41% are insufficient.

Here are the three main reasons we can’t rely on the sunshine for all of our vitamin D—even in the summer. 

Reason No.1: Our skin’s conversion of vitamin D isn’t that effective.

Don’t get us wrong, the fact that the body can turn sunlight into vitamin D on its own is extremely cool! However, the logistics of this process are somewhat inefficient.

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
vitamin D3 potency+

When exposed to UVB rays, the skin is only able to convert approximately 15% of 7-dehydrocholesterol (aka provitamin D3) into previtamin D3. From there, previtamin D3 thermally isomerizes into vitamin D3 (aka active vitamin D) in the skin, and is then taken where it’s needed throughout the body.

What’s more, the skin requires complete exposure (as in, without SPF) to successfully produce vitamin D in the skin. This brings us to our second reason we shouldn’t rely on the sun to achieve sufficient vitamin D status…

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Reason No.2: SPF inhibits vitamin D production.

If you’re following proper sun protection practices—e.g., wearing sunscreen, reapplying after getting wet, staying in the shade during high noon, wearing sunglasses and a hat to protect your eyes and face, etc.—your sun exposure simply won’t be direct for the majority of the day. 

The SPF in sunscreen also protects your skin by directly blocking the sun’s UV rays. Considering your skin needs UVB rays to convert provitamin D3 into previtamin D3, cutaneous production (i.e., in the skin) of vitamin D simply isn’t possible when wearing sunscreen. 

And if you’re thinking “oh that’s fine, I only use a low SPF on my body so I’m sure my skin will still produce vitamin D,” think again: A 2016 scientific review from PLOS One reveals that an SPF of just 15 can reduce vitamin D synthesis by over 90 percent

That’s right, wearing sunscreen results in less than 10% vitamin D conversion in an already inefficient process operating at about 15% capacity without any SPF protection. In other words? Getting adequate vitamin D from sunshine alone simply isn’t practical. 

Reason No.3: Getting enough cutaneous vitamin D is uniquely challenging.

If the science wasn’t convincing enough for you, there are a variety of factors that affect each individual’s ability to produce vitamin D via the sun, including: 

  • Location
  • Altitude
  • Season
  • Skin tone
  • Age
  • Time of the day

So, yes, in the peak of summer, during the middle of the day, near the equator, a person of the ideal age (i.e., younger, seeing as vitamin D production slows down with age) and skin tone could, in fact, have the perfectly sunny storm of circumstances to create enough vitamin D on their own. 

Given the hoops one person must jump through in order to achieve sufficient cutaneous vitamin D synthesis, this isn’t feasible for the majority of individuals. And even in these absolutely perfect circumstances, protecting yourself from the sun’s intense rays becomes a much larger concern, and smart sun care is a must. (Which brings us back to reason No. 2.) 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to make sure you get enough vitamin D in the summer.

There are three different ways you can get vitamin D: the sun, food, and supplements. We’ve already covered why sunlight is a finicky source of D, so let’s talk about food for a moment here.

In a previous mbg article, integrative dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT shared why food is an equally unreliable source of the sunshine vitamin: "Vitamin D is found in very few foods—and the foods that it is found in do not have amounts that will move the needle much in terms of total amount humans need for health.”

Even if you’re eating foods with the highest amounts of vitamin D (e.g., trout, salmon, and UV-irradiated mushrooms), they still don’t provide the amount of vitamin D required to achieve and sustain healthy vitamin D status.

The final solution? A high-quality daily vitamin D3 supplement with adequate dosage (i.e., at the very minimum 2,000 IU) will help you achieve and maintain sufficient vitamin levels, no matter the time of year or weather forecast.*

That said, not all D supplements are created equal—you need premium, high-potency D3 taken with a healthy fat source to promote optimal absorption.* For 5,000 IU of D3 and a built-in trio of organic oils (i.e., avocado, flax, and olive), mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ has you covered.* 

The takeaway.

We love safely soaking up the sun’s rays come summertime, but getting enough vitamin D from sunlight simply isn’t practical. Getting adequate vitamin D from diet is a dead end as well, which leaves one viable source we can count on year-round: A premium vitamin D3 supplement.*

For a high-quality vitamin D3 supplement that will work for you and your needs, check out mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+, or peruse our top picks for vitamin D supplements in this comprehensive product roundup.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
vitamin D3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely

Morgan Chamberlain
What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely
Integrative Health

For Taking The Edge Off Stress, This Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried

Martha Fischler
For Taking The Edge Off Stress, This Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules
Integrative Health

How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Motivation

Move Over, Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

Merrell Readman
Move Over, Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health
Motivation

Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)

Merrell Readman
Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

These 9 Delivery Services Will Save You So Much Time In The Kitchen

Brittany Loggins
These 9 Delivery Services Will Save You So Much Time In The Kitchen
Off-the-Grid

Your Insider Guide To Making Serious $$$ Selling Old Clothes

Emma Loewe
Your Insider Guide To Making Serious $$$ Selling Old Clothes
Recipes

This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce

Merrell Readman
This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce
Recipes

I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By
Recipes

The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie

Hannah Frye
The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie
Beauty

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/you-cant-rely-on-sun-for-vitamin-d
vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!