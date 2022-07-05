3 Reasons You Can't Rely On The Sun For Vitamin D (Even In The Summer)

Summer is in full swing, which means sunny days outdoors are easily obtainable no matter where you live. If you’re relaxing on the beach or by the pool every chance you get (and undoubtedly feeling the mood lift that comes along with basking in the sun), you may think you’re getting plenty of vitamin D. After all, it is nicknamed the “sunshine vitamin!”

While our skin does convert some of the sun’s rays into vitamin D, the reality is that it’s a somewhat inefficient and unreliable process—especially considering 29% of U.S. adults are deficient in the essential vitamin and a whopping 41% are insufficient.

Here are the three main reasons we can’t rely on the sunshine for all of our vitamin D—even in the summer.