I Just Got My Vitamin D Status Checked — So, What's The Next Step?

When it comes to discussing the vitamin D nutrient gap, we don't shy away from the opportunity to share our point of view—in fact, we're pretty proud to get on our soapbox about it. Why, you ask? One moment, let me grab my megaphone…

Between 93% and 100% of the U.S. population is failing to consume the vitamin D they need from diet alone—that's pretty much all of us! To get more specific and consider diet, sunshine, and all the inputs: 41% of American adults are clinically insufficient in vitamin D, and 29% are straight-up deficient.

At mbg, we care deeply about this issue, and our content reflects that. We've covered signs you're deficient in vitamin D yourself, as well as strategies to raise those pesky vitamin D levels, and everything in between.

We know vitamin D levels can be challenging to maintain, to say the least. But once you reach the coveted vitamin D sufficiency status, what comes next?